CEO stresses Kanoo cannot transfer visa funds without written instruction

Kanoo Chief Executive Officer Keith Davies said yesterday that the transfer of government revenue collected from the Bahamas travel health visa (BTHV) to the Consolidated Fund would have been delayed because his company would only transfer the funds once given written instructions to.

In his audited report on the BTHV, Auditor General Terence Bastian noted a six-month delay in when the first payments for the visa were collected and when they were deposited to the Consolidated Fund, noting that untimely transfers increase the risk of fraud and/or irregularities with public money.

Davies said any gaps in collection and deposits were because by law, his platform Kanoo, the digital payment service engaged by the Ministry of Tourism to receive and make payments for the BTHV, cannot touch the funds without instruction.

“At Kanoo, we don’t see, hear or feel anything. We are told what to do. So in this instance, when a merchant has funds in their digital account we are given instructions which must be written and then there is a process by which the funds are removed. Once we receive written authorization, funds are moved, the account does not belong to us,” he said when he phoned into the Guardian Radio talk show “The Revolution” yesterday.

“By law, any funds held by us on behalf of a merchant does not belong to Kanoo, we have no capacity to touch those funds under penalty of law unless and until we are authorized to move it. So the fact that something was moved on the 15th and not the first, it was moved on the 15th because we were instructed to move it on the 15th.”

The Ministry of Tourism reported that it collected $34,442,104 between November 2020 and August 2021 and after removing expenses $10,784,204 was to be transferred to the consolidated fund.

However, Bastian revealed in his report, which was tabled in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, that the first payment of $2,787,585.50, was not transferred to the consolidated fund until May 15, 2021, six months after the implementation of the system.

Bastian also revealed that government officials violated the law and ignored certain best practices. In addition, private service providers commenced their services with only verbal contracts in place.

Last year the Ministry of Tourism defended its agreement with Kanoo against claims that the digital payment provider was “holding and controlling funds” collected under the program.

Davies said the auditor general’s report further solidifies that there was nothing untoward happening under the agreement.

“The report has come out. Thank goodness it has come out. The first thing I can confidently say is that we said a couple of months ago there is nothing untoward, everything is done above board and transparent. As far as we’re concerned there’s nothing new here. At the end of the day, we want to help the auditor general with his report because there are some gaps in their knowledge and understanding,” he said.

“There’s a difference between what we do and what people think we did as it relates to our services. We are a digital payments service provider, so when you establish an account with Kanoo, you don’t open a bank account, you establish a digital account with us, that’s a Kanoo account. So we receive written approval, everything we do is written and is supported by instruction, it’s supported by all of the policies and procedures that we have to follow as a licensee of the Central Bank. So we couldn’t even do what we did unless we followed our processes, which are in accordance with the law from our standpoint.”

Kanoo’s service fees for the agreement was 1.3 percent of the transaction and the company earned less than $500,000 for performing its service.

Davies, who said he was not contacted by the auditor general’s department for the report, said the company is preparing a formal response outlining when it signed a formal contract with the government.

“We have an agreement and we have a contract. That’s the bottom line. We are going to lay out exactly how that came about, the date and times and information. The one thing I cannot do is speak to the internal processes of a customer of ours, because whether you process one cent or a billion dollars through us it’s a digital transaction, so as far as we are concerned we’re deaf, dumb and blind as it relates to what transfers across the platform. It is initiated by an individual, they can accept it, they can reject it, when it’s time to move money we get an instruction, do the following, to which we follow,” he said.

“We do not do anything outside of that. I think given that there was a report we can respond to it. But I want our customers and our merchants to know, including the government of The Bahamas through the Ministry of Tourism and others, that we do not release information that is private and confidential unless given the authority to do so. That is a requirement of law and also something that we thought goes with our best practices as well.”

Davies maintained that Kanoo continues to operate in accordance with the stringent protocols required of Central Bank licensees. He encouraged the auditor general to make himself familiar with the laws under which Kanoo operates.

“Kanoo is a digital service payments provider holding a license to perform those services. By law we are required to maintain an account at a commercial bank licensed by The Central Bank of The Bahamas, therefore any transaction or fiat that transfers in through or around our system, must be deposited and remain in a licensee of the Central Bank, that is by law,” he said.

“When people say why, that is why I say to the auditor general and others, please read the act and see what we are required to do. We followed those to the letter.

“We do this for hundreds of other merchants through our platform in a similar manner. It’s no different, remove the government and the Ministry of Tourism from the equation and this is something that we do for all of our merchants and it is in keeping with the rules and the law that we subscribe to.”