Funeral service for Ceotti Alcindor Olajuwan Cooper, 35 yrs., a resident of #5 Stuart Road, Coral Heights, will be held at Mission Baptist Church, Hay Street, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. R. E. Cooper, Jr. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Gardens.

His memory lives on through:

His Father: Cleophas Cooper

His brothers: Cleophas Cooper III, Marine Seaman Canaz Cooper of The RBDF

His Sister: Cleovandra Cooper

His Nieces: Ty’eisha Haven and Amari Bain

His Uncles: Bertram Thurston, Charles Colebrooke II, Alfred Lockhart, Nehemiah Cooper, Vincent Cooper Sr., Kevin Cooper Sr., Jules Cooper, Brandon Cooper

His Aunts: Marilyn Colebrooke, Geraldine Lockhart, Petrona Powell, Ingrid Bethune, Vera Rolle, Marguerite Cooper, Marie Cooper, Sundae Cooper, Robyn Cooper, Shonique Cooper, Georgette Williams

His Cousins Waise Brown, Wyberg Brown, Obiora Brown, Walden Brown, Patrika Ruccell, Braedon Smith, Chantelle Saunders, Lauren Saunders, Cheval Hepburn, Cutell Higgs, Harewood Higgs, Kyle Higgs, Charles Saunders, Christian Saunders, Cansharah Miller, Leon Miller, Kayshila Sands, Simone Wilson, Anya Major, Shenique Wilson, Shorn Lightfoot, Dario Veus, Various Veus, Latorio Rolle, Sashae Rolle, Keishorn Lightfoot, Shornique Lightfoot, Sidney Rolle, Gregory Powell Sr., Gregory Powell Jr., Kaylin Powell, Cario Powell, Kyree Powell, Charles Colebrooke III, Cordero Colebrooke, Emmanuel Colebrooke, Yoshia Colebrooke, Sadiya Colebrooke, Sadaya Colebrooke, Phelisha Colebrooke, Inmani Lewis, Kyra Lockhart, Kyhiel Lockhart, Antoine Cooper Sr., Antoine Cooper Jr., Aria Cooper, Antoniece Cooper, Dakarai Cooper Antonyche Cooper, Vincent Cooper Jr., Vernisha Cooper, Verne Cooper, Vernico Cooper, Kevin Cooper Jr., Kyle Cooper, Kaleb Cooper, Kevin Munnings, Kayden Munnings

His Nurses: Nurse Claudia Henry, Nurse Phylicia Hepburn, Nurse Shoneisha Russell, Nurse Lauriette Coakley, Nurse Tyvanna Delva Lewis, Nurse Brenette Smith Higgs, Nurse Kim Harris Stuart

Host of other friends including

Autumn and Amir St. Charles, Urnessa Carey, Ms Betty Bell, Sementha Davis, Dr Delton Farquharson, Dr. Fredrick Smith, Lewis Orthopedic, The Mission Baptist Church Family, Sgt. Stepehen Moultrie, The Tuffa Close Family, Latherio Bastian and the Nobu Family, Ellecia Darling, Jaycinto Rolle, Brenda Neely.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. Friday & at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.