CFAL: FOCOL Class E shares oversubscribed by $6 mil.

Bahamas Power and Light’s Clifton Pier Power Station.

Colina Financial Advisors (CFAL) yesterday announced the oversubscription of FOCOL Series E preference shares, which exceeded its target by $6 million.

CFAL said in anticipation of high demand, investors were encouraged to submit applications quickly as the shares – placed at a rate of 6.25 percent – would be offered on a first come, first served basis.

“The offering of FOCOL Series E preference shares was intended to remain open to the public from May 8-9, 2023. However, with strong demand from the investment community, the offering was oversubscribed by $6 million and a new target subscription amount of $16 million was achieved,” CFAL said in a press release yesterday.

“The minimum investment required to participate in the offering was B$50,000 with the option to further subscribe in increments of B$10,000 thereafter. The first dividend payment will occur on October 31, 2023. Dividends will be paid every April and October until April 30, 2033.”

CFAL revealed that FOCOL Holdings Ltd. intends to use the proceeds for the expansion of its new wholly owned subsidiary, Bahamas Utilities Company Limited (BUC), which recently formed a joint venture company with Shell Bahamas Power Company called New Providence Power & Gas Ltd. The company is currently in negotiations with the government to facilitate the generation of utility-scale solar energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for distribution by Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

“BUC was formed as a part of FOCOL’s integration into the wider energy industry. Company executives anticipate that this expansion will support the mission of BUC, which is to provide modern energy solutions to utility companies as they battle aging infrastructure amid increasing demand for energy,” CFAL said.

