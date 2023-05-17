Challenger Energy eyeing possibility of earnings from carbon credits

Challenger Energy Group (CEG) is exploring and learning the carbon credits market to prepare itself for what seems to be the inevitable future for any fossil fuels existing within Bahamian borders, as stated by Prime Minister Philip Davis – that the resource should be left in the ground.

CEO of CEG Eytan Uliel said his company has had some preliminary discussions with the government on this idea and has made a formal proposal. He said CEG is presently awaiting a reply and some level of active engagement with the government on the issue.

Uliel​ told Guardian Business that his company has done a “considerable amount of work” so far to understand the carbon credit market that has been touted frequently by Davis as the country’s answer to not drilling for oil.

Uliel​ said it is not yet understood where CEG’s oil exploration license holdings and the government’s carbon credit ambitions intersect, but he contends that some form of agreement with CEG is required if the government wishes to move ahead with its plan to use the knowledge of the existence of oil as an asset to leverage carbon credits.

Having invested more than $150 million in The Bahamas to date and having drilled one test well, he insisted that CEG, formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company, wants to see some kind of return on its investment in The Bahamas.

“The prime minister has very publicly stated that he hopes to pursue a scheme that involves ‘leaving oil in the ground in order to earn money through the carbon credit market’,” said Uliel​.

“These comments were made without any discussion or consultation with CEG. As you know, CEG has oil licenses in The Bahamas, and so any course of action along the lines the PM has spoken of would necessarily imply some form of commercial agreement with CEG first.

“Since the PM made his views known, CEG has done a considerable amount of work to understand the carbon credits market, to see whether the PM’s idea might be feasible or doable.

“In the process we have been in contact with quite a number of leading experts in the field. The summary is that it is not as simple a scheme to enact as the soundbite would suggest. But, we do indeed believe that there is a viable way forward here, consistent with an environmental agenda and the PM’s policy objectives, and we have made a proposal to the government accordingly.

“We in fact believe that there are viable options that the government and CEG could jointly pursue that would not require any more test wells to be drilled, and so would be viewed very favorably by the environmental lobby, but which at the same time would provide for a long-term revenue generation opportunity for both The Bahamas and CEG.”

CEG’s license renewals remains in process, Uliel explained. He stated, though, that if the government entertains CEG’s carbon credit proposal, the company would be willing to defer its license renewal process in favor of moving forward with the alternative approach to extract value from the work already done in The Bahamas. However, Uliel also explained that as the holder of valid exploration licenses in The Bahamas, the company is entitled to the renewal of those licenses.

“If the government is not willing to consider the alternative approach we have proposed, then I am not quite sure how the PM’s stated objectives can be realized, and, in any event, absent an agreement with the government on an alternative approach, CEG has no option but to insist on renewal of its licenses, as it is entitled to and as its historic investment would merit,” Uliel said. “However, we have made it clear to the government that we are willing to not pursue the renewal, if there is a new agreement that involves us mutually progressing an alternative carbon credit approach, so to an extent, the ball is now in the government’s court to decide.”

CEG has access to data on the possible oil-rich structures beneath The Bahamas that could be valuable to the government, as it pursues carbon credit funding based on leaving any existing fossil fuels in the ground.

The company’s exploratory well Perserverance #1, which was completed in early 2021, did not find commercial quantities of oil, but the data extracted from the well, the company said, “validated the structural model, a competent seal, good reservoir quality, charge, and established a working petroleum system which collectively supports the view that other closures, structures and both shallower stratigraphic and deeper structural plays in the company’s Bahamian license areas continue to provide significant commercial prospectivity, and with multiple viable drillable prospects of scale which merit additional study and exploration activity”.