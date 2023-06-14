Sports

Champions crowned at BLTA junior nationals

Londyn Mortimer, second left, was the winner in the under-10 girls division at the 2023 BLTA’s AID Junior National Tennis Championships. At second left is runner-up Rebecca Bitan. At right is BLTA President Perry Newton and at left is BLTA umpire Candice Culmer. BAHAMAS LAWN TENNIS ASSOCIATION

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) got its 2023 AID Junior National Tennis Championships underway this past weekend at the BLTA’s National Tennis Center and three division champions were crowned.

Champions were crowned in the under-8 girls, under-10 girls and under 10-boys divisions.

In the under-10 boys division, Cory Conyers emerged as the champion. He took care of Max Schick in two sets with a 5-3 and 4-0 victory. Conyers, who didn’t drop a set all tournament, came back from a 0-3 deficit in the first set to get the victory.

Finishing third was Aiden Nsouli who won 4-0 and 5-3 over Benjamin Cartwright.

Londyn Mortimer was the winner in the under-10 girls division, winning all her round robin matches. Mortimer was dominant as she only lost three games in the entire tournament. In her final match, she blanked Kennadai Major, 4-0 and 4-0. Finishing second was Rebecca Bitan. She took care of Daliyah Culmer, 4-0 and 4-2, in her final match.

In the under-8 division, there was an exciting matchup between eventual winner Eden Storr and runner-up Christin McWilliam. The duo had a competitive three-set match. McWilliam won the first set 7-5. Storr came back and won the second and third sets, 7-3 and 7-5.

There were 13 new players in total who played in the three divisions in the junior championship.

AID is the title sponsor of the tournament.

“As an avid supporter of the tennis community in The Bahamas for over 30 years, we are honored to support this tournament; the pinnacle of local tennis competition for the youth of this country,” as read in a statement from AID. “The company believes wholeheartedly that sports instills the discipline, perseverance, and responsibility needed to build well-rounded, productive citizens, and we are excited to be a part of this remarkable sporting event.”

The junior tennis nationals continues on Friday with play from the under-12 division through the under-18 division. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the same location.

