Champions crowned at Fr. Marcian

Back after a two-year hiatus, the Father Marcian Peters Basketball Tournament has returned to action. Champions were crowned in five divisions at the 34th tournament on Tuesday at the Kendal G.L Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Securing a win in the senior girls division was the C.V. Bethel Senior High School Stingrays. They took down the C.R Walker Senior High School Knights, 31-26, to lift the trophy. Trinity Bodie poured in 11 points in the championship game and came away with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. She did most of her damage in the second half of the game, scoring eight points that included five points in the final quarter.

Leading the way for the Knights was Shantique Stewart who scored a game-high 13 points in the loss. It was an intriguing matchup between these two Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) schools.

A 13-0 run to start the game was all that the Jordan Prince William Falcons needed to control the game against the Teleos School Cherubims in the junior boys division. They led wire to wire in a dominant 53-26 win. The Falcons’ Michael Munnings walked away with the MVP award, dropping in 15 points in the win.

Teleos had no scorers in double digits as Andrew Bethel led them with nine points.

In another GSSSA basketball matchup, the H.O. Nash Junior High School Lions took care of the C.H Reeves Junior High School Raptors, 46-51, in the junior girls division. Leylah Bain was the MVP in that division. She was a one-girl wrecking crew as she poured in a team and game-high 44 points in the win. None of her teammates scored more than one point.

C.H Reeves was led by Ricara Beadle with 20 points and Dream Watkins scored 16 points.

In the primary school boys division, the Harbour Island All Age School took the trophy. They won 34-21 over Freedom Baptist, scoring 12 points in the first quarter and another 12 points in the fourth quarter. Peter Saunders was too much for Freedom Baptist as he scored 11 points in the win to come away with the MVP trophy. Also scoring in double digits was Timothy Kemp who had 10 points for Harbour Island.

Freedom Baptist was led by Cameron Russell who had six points.

It was a dominant performance from Teleos in the primary school girls division as they took down the Temple Christian Schools, 18-3. Teleos did most of their scoring in the first half in which they scored 16 points. Leading the way for them was the MVP Kaylah Bain with 12 points.

Regan Hepburn scored all three points for Temple Christian.