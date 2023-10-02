Champions crowned at Wes Rolle Invitational

The inaugural Wesley Rolle Doubles Invitational for 35-and-older players wrapped up yesterday and three champions were crowned after three days of competition at the Racquet Club at Baha Mar.

The champions on the men’s side were Marvin Rolle, nephew of Wesley Rolle, and Larry Rolle, the brother of Wesley Rolle. On the ladies side, Larikah Russell and Barbara Carey took home the title. In mixed doubles, Marvin Rolle and Barbara Carey teamed up to win – the second title of the day for both.

In men’s doubles, the uncle and nephew duo took down Livio Bisterzo and Alexander Murbach in straight sets in the final, 6-3 and 6-2. Bisterzo and Murbach put the pressure on the elder Rolle but that strategy did not work as he returned serves strong.

“We played well and solid,” Marvin Rolle said. “Larry Rolle held his own. He had some good returns and served well. He also volleyed well. They were coming to him a lot and he held his own. They could not break him down. Larry Rolle and I played well and he even carried me a little.”

Larry Rolle said: “It was a good match. Those guys played good. We had to step it up. It is a relief when the match was over, especially after playing shorter matches in the earlier round.”

The duo had a path to the final, taking down John-Marc Nutt and Johnnie Fong, Tommy Turnquest and Nolan Johnson, and Jyles Turnquest and Bjorn Ferguson.

The elder Rolle said he was happy with the way it was organized and he and Marvin will look to defend their title next year.

Marvin Rolle was not done for the day as he teamed up with Carey to take on Ferguson and Richette Percentie in the mixed doubles final. Rolle and Carey won in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-2.

The winning duo in the mixed doubles took care of Leonardo Braynen and Joyce Cash, Tommy Turnquest and Paula Whitfield, and Devlin Fisher and Marion Bain, on their road to the final.

Carey won her first title of the day when she and Russell beat Marsha Williams and Loretta Mackey in the ladies final. They won the first set 6-4 then went into another gear and won 6-0 in the second set.

“The first set was tough. They had great rallies and we had some good service and returns. We were active at the net. In the second set, we continued with that same momentum and stuck together,” Russell said.

Playing over the three days was tough, but Carey said it brought out the best of her.

“It was tough on me and it brought out my talent. I didn’t know that I was able to do what I did. I came across some tough players and I was able to keep up,” Carey said.

Russell and Carey took care of Denise Symonette and Vernay Mills, and Percentie and Bain, on the way to the final.

They are looking to play again next year once the tournament is held again.