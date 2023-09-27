Champions crowned in Flawless tennis tournament

The Grand Bahama Tennis Association (GBTA) hosted its 2023 Flawless Construction Under-14 (U14) and Under-16 (U16) Junior Tournament in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The tournament got underway on September 15 and wrapped up on September 17.

William McCartney successfully defended his U16 boys division title when he took down Patrick Mactaggart. McCartney was not done there, he and doubles partner Miguel Smith won the boys doubles. The duo got the best of Noah Russell and Isaiah Cambridge.

Jalisa Clarke successfully defended her U16 girls title when she won over Tatyana Madu in the finals. Clarke teamed up with Millie Beukes to win the girls doubles titles over Danielle Saunders and Caitlyn Pratt.

Like McCartney and Clarke, Beukes also won a singles title in the U14 girls division. Beukes dethroned Madu for the title.

The U14 boys National Champion Patrick Mactaggart was also in action in Grand Bahama. He won the U14 boys division after getting the best of Aiden Ritchie.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulated the participants and winners, and the GBTA for hosting and organizing a successful tournament.