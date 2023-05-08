Champions crowned in table tennis tournament

L.W. Young Junior High School was buzzing on Saturday as the Bahamas Table Tennis Federation held its spring tournament and crowned four champions.

The adult division needed five sets to crown a champion as Sandeep Gali and Arnold Jones battled for that title. In the end, it was Gali who emerged with a comeback victory to win that division.

Gali won the first set 11-8 before Jones tied it up at a set apiece, winning the second set, 11-9. Jones took the third set to take a 2-1 lead in the match. Gali was too much for Jones in the fourth set as he stayed alive, winning 11-5, to set up a decisive fifth set. That fifth and final set was a close one but, in the end, it was Gali who won, 11-9, to take home the open division title.

Godfrey Springer was third in that division.

In the 18-and-under division, it was a battle between two C.V. Bethel Senior High School players – Tyreck Pratt and Sadeki Hendricks. Pratt got the best of Hendricks in straight sets to secure that division title. Pratt won, 11-8 and 11-7.

Tori Ellis placed third in that division.

St. Andrew’s International School’s Mahelis Reeves was in a close battle against Kingsway Academy’s Samuel Corbin in the 15-and-under division, prevailing in three sets. Reeves won the first set, 11-8. Corbin came back in the second set and defeated Reeves, 11-8. The third set was won by Reeves, 11-7.

Callum Pritchard settled for third place in that division.

In the 11-and-under division, Queen’s College’s Ronal Fernando easily won that division in straight sets over Columbus Primary’s Courtney Rahming. Fernando opened the best-of-three sets winning 11-6. In the second set, Fernando won, 11-7, to take the match in straight sets.

Sybil Strachan Primary School’s Markito Miller finished third.