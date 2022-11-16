Champions crowned in the NPPPSSA

After Tropical Storm Nicole interrupted the soccer tournament last week, Sybil Strachan Primary School and Eva Hilton Primary School emerged as the boys and girls champions respectively in the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association (NPPPSSA).

Braving the hot sun at the multi-purpose fields adjacent to the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium, the youngsters brought the two-day championships to an end on Tuesday.

Hernandez Toussaint, who won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Golden Boot awards, played a huge role in helping Sybil Strachan to a 5-1 victory over Yellow Elder Primary in the boys division. The Golden Boot Award is given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament.

Toussaint scored two brilliant goals for his school in the championship game, one was a far post header on a free kick and the other was a powerful right foot shot from about 18 yards out.

“It felt good to score those goals. My coach told me to pressure the big defender and I was able to score,” Toussaint said.

His coach Greer Thompson said it was a great win for the school as her team’s hard work paid off.

“I want to thank God for the victory. It feels good to get the victory. We’ve been through a lot but we made it to the top. The players worked hard. Coming into the game, we were a bit shy but I told them to give it their best and do what I tell them from practice,” Thompson said.

Thompson won the Shining Light Coach Award. Sybil Strachan also carted off the Golden Glove award which went to Novins Emile.

Eva Hilton came back after Claridge Primary School went up 1-0 early in the girls championship game to win 3-1. Scoring one of those goals for the champions was their captain, Aiyanna Hernandez. Like Touissant, she won the MVP and the Golden Boot awards.

“I am very happy to get the win because this means a lot to my school. It feels good to score in the championship game and to celebrate,” Hernandez said.

Eva Hilton’s coach Zindora Munnings said she is happy that her school won the title despite having to come from behind.

“The girls played well. They came together and worked as a team and we were victorious. It was a close game. The other team scored first but my girls kept their composure and now we are the champions,” Munnings said.

Winning the Golden Glove Award was Eva Hilton’s Dwanae Rahming. Cleveland Eneas Primary School’s coach Mariska Thompson won the Shining Light Coach Award.

It was a close battle for the bronze medal in the boys division as a penalty shootout was needed to decide a winner between T.G. Glover Primary School and Sadie Curtis Primary School. That game was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of regulation time. In the end, it was T.G. Glover securing the win 1-0 in the penalty shootout. In the girls bronze medal game, Cleveland Eneas secured a close 1-0 victory over Garvin Tynes.