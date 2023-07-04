Summer is here, and record high temperatures with it. In other places around the world, it may be getting colder now. Did you know that your body can feel different throughout the year due to the changing seasons? This certainly applies to the feet, which can go through changes that affect the skin, joints and can even cause fluid accumulation. People with certain foot conditions may notice this more, but it can even happen to people without debilitating foot conditions. I will offer some of the ways the changing seasons can affect the feet and provide tips to help you manage these changes.

Changing seasons can affect your feet in several ways leading to sweaty feet and fungus, swollen feet, weight fluctuations, storm season and joint pain and cracked and peeling skin.



Sweaty feet and fungus

Summertime is a common time for increased sweating on the feet due to increase temperatures. Based on the type of shoes worn, temperatures can increase significantly. Wearing closed toe footwear and plastic types shoes (for example Crocs) can lead to increased temperatures. Also, wearing shoes and socks for long periods can also increase temperatures on the feet. Increased temperatures can increase the risk of developing fungus on the feet and between the toes. Persons may notice small bumps on the skin that eventually become dry and scaly. It is important to decrease the length of time you stay in closed toe shoes, change socks regularly, wear thin socks and shoes or sneakers that allow some air to get to the feet. If you suspect you have a fungus it’s time to see the podiatrist for treatment.



Swollen feet

Does it feel like the size of your feet never seems consistent? Is it because your foot width or length has changed? The culprit may be swollen feet and ankles, and those size fluctuations could be season and weather-related. You may feel like your summer sandals are bigger than your fall boots, which can cause frustration and confusion over your actual shoe size. If you have diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or another issue that causes swelling, this can get much worse when the weather is humid.

The National Library of Medicine notes that seasonality is a significant contributor to swelling. More specifically, hot summer weather can trigger your body’s natural cooling mechanism. When your body gets too hot, your veins dilate (widen) to try to cool your body down. However, when veins dilate, fluid can also leak to surrounding tissues. If your body can’t recirculate this fluid, it will accumulate and begin to pool, which leads to swelling. It’s easy for fluid to pool in the foot and ankle area because your veins have to work against gravity to pump blood from the feet back to the heart. If your veins are struggling, they can’t do that, which causes your feet to swell.

There are ways you can try to manage the effect of swollen feet. Low salt (sodium) intake, healthy eating and frequent movement and exercise can help your body pump blood more efficiently and reduce or prevent fluid accumulation in the feet and ankles. Compression stockings can also be beneficial by applying graduated pressure to the ankle and calf to give your veins the boost they need to pump blood back to your heart. Don’t worry about being uncomfortable in thick socks! On the contrary, you can get compression stockings that are breathable and sheer for the hot weather. You can even get styles with open toes for the summer.

If you feel like your foot size tends to fluctuate from swelling, you should make sure you are wearing the correct size or can explore shoe stretching. On the other hand, you can have a larger size shoe to wear when feet are swollen.

Another excellent remedy for swollen feet is a relaxing foot soak that can boost circulation in the lower limbs and feet. The magnesium sulfate in Epsom salt may reduce swelling and inflammation in the feet and improve circulation. Do not use hot water for the soak.



Weight fluctuations

Do your feet feel more achy and sore in the fall or winter? Did you feel light on your feet in the summer, but suddenly taking a walk at the end of the year seems more difficult? This could be due to simple weight fluctuations.

It’s no surprise that people tend to stay home when it’s cold. A sedentary lifestyle can lead to increased inactivity and poor eating choices, which can ultimately cause weight gain. Likewise, when people gain weight, it can place more pressure on their feet. The extra weight can exhaust the many ligaments and tendons in the feet. This can cause onset foot pain that you may not have felt if you were a lower weight in the summertime. Weight gain can be a risk factor for certain foot conditions, including plantar fasciitis (inflammation and microtears of the tissue that connects the heel to the ball of the foot) and posterior tibial tendonitis (inflammation of the tendon that attaches the calf muscle to the bones of the foot).

You can help manage your foot pain by noticing your footwear habits so you can make any needed improvements and adjustments. Proper fitting footwear can go a long way to help cope with foot pain. Custom orthotics can also help position your feet more favorably and correct any biomechanical irregularities with the way you walk. Correcting biomechanical issues can help manage pain symptoms in the heel, arch, ball of the foot, ankles and even the knees and back. Custom orthotics can also prevent long-term joint damage and make it easier to exercise and get in shape. Insoles are also great for preventing and managing foot pain: they provide arch support, cushioning and shock absorption, and are engineered to redistribute pressure in your foot.



Storms and joint pain

This time is often a time for heavy rains and even hurricanes. Well, those storms can also cause joint pain in the feet. This is due to decreasing barometric pressure during storms, causing the foot joints and muscles to expand. According to The Active Times, this can worsen pain that already exists in someone with joint inflammation, particularly in people with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Well-fitting footwear can help people manage the symptoms of joint pain. High-quality brands that promote foot health, offer proper arch support, and have adequate cushioning is the way to go. These are vital features that can help relieve some of the pressure on your muscles and joints while walking. Other ways to help deal with joint pain include custom orthotics, over-the-counter insoles and regular strengthening and stretching exercises.



Cracked and peeling skin

In many countries to the north when the air becomes cold, especially in the fall and winter, can lead to dry skin that can crack and even bleed. It is a combination of dropping temperatures and cold outdoor weather and indoor dry heating. American Foot notes that low humidity, heated homes and cold outdoor temperatures can be a recipe for disaster in terms of skincare. Cracked skin and cracked heels can form when the dry air from the outdoors combines with low humidity and your toasty home. Symptoms include thick skin that feels like plaster, cracked skin, inflammation, pain, and sometimes bleeding. To solve your cracked skin concerns this fall and winter, you should find the time to practice routine foot care. Exfoliation and moisturizing can work wonders for dry skin. Many lotions and creams on the market treat dry, scaly skin during the colder seasons; it also strengthens the skin and protects your skin’s natural resiliency. The ceramides, natural oils, glycerine and urea components in these products help preserve moisture in those deep skin layers. Vaseline, lanolin, and medicated soap help soften dry skin and protect it from future damage, working to smoothen small cracks in the skin; menthol cools irritated and inflamed skin.

If your feet are under the weather and you are having symptoms on the feet or legs, it’s time to see the podiatrist.



