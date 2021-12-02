CHANTRA REQUAL HEPBURN

FUNERAL SERVICE for Chantra Requal Hepburn, 35 years of Soldier Road, New Providence, The Bahamas will be held on Saturday, 4 December 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Global Cathedral, Marshall Road, New Providence, The Bahamas. Officiating: Rev. Clement Neely. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her Parents: Leanora Forbes & Prince Philip Hepburn; Step Father: Tavaris Rahming; Grandparents: Eleanor Forbes, Sidney Alexander McPhee; Children: Alynden Munroe and D’vonae Darling; Siblings: Vanessa King & Philip Turnquest; Niece: Joenesha Diamond Storr; Nephews: Na’kyden Kamron Rolle & Lionel Na’kyri Rolle; Uncles: Sandy & Mario McPhee, Richard (Sherry) & David (Erica) Hepburn; Aunts & Spouses: Shamala & Latese McPhee, Latorna Daxon, Rochelle Forbes, Candy & Cindy McPhee; Debra (Lynden) Rahming, Alretha (Leon) Bell, Alfreda (Tommy) Sands; Grand Aunts: Orient Edgecombe, Brenda Forbes, Cilvia Henfield-Forbes (New York) Susan Demeritte & Anita Armbrister; Grand Uncles: Philip Forbes (New York), Lindop McPhee (Queens New York), Gladstone Moon McPhee (Freeport), Arnorld McPhee, Don Demeritte & Albert Armbrister; Godparents: Lola & Junior Nesbitt, Murean Symonette, Glen & Joycelyn Woodside; Cousins: Rajiv & Alexis Brown, Trelly & Kentae Hart, Sandy, Shandy, Jamal, Cordero, Cedric & Latarrio McPhee, Latrae & Leslie Rahming, Javon, Tyrique, Jade, Jayden, Dontae & Zion Daxon, Daniel Strapp, Deathera (Jamerson) Pratt, Brittany (Gary) Harris, Serina Johnson, Dereka Allen, Shanderia, Tevon, Dominique & Delshannon Rolle, Lavade Russell, Carlos Fraizer, Dion Johnson, Shantell (Wilfred) Moxey, Shanell (Gino) Bowe, Shabazz Edgecombe, Jontae (Travis) Ramsey, Raymond, Ricardo, Sanjena, David, Dominique Blackmon, Serina, Amanda, Rhonda Hepburn, Anthony Blackmon, David Jr, Richard Jr, Justin, Brenstian Hepburn & Travis Brice; Special Friend: Devon Charles Darling; Other close relatives and friends including: Julian Sands, Alynden Munroe, Wendy Horton & Family (Ft Lauderdale), Steven Smith & Family, Nicoyo Pratt, Snovia Wright, Sharon & Nikki Davis, Milo, Tonya, Jonas & Omega Mertil, Alva Cox, Debbie & Michelle Nesbitt, Theresa Whymms-Burrows & Family, Isetta Gray, Jennifer Knowles, Carol Evans & Family Calvonique & Calvonya Brown, Sherine Rolle, Shanice Rolle, Travis Brice, Sandra Turnquest, Marcia Meeres, Khadijah Scott, Loretta, Kita, Sherelle, Mario, Jamal, Andy Curtis, Jareard Rolle, Simone & family, Evangelica (Evie) Rolle & Family, Deandra & Ronan Evans, Yvette Fernander, Sheri Hubball, Tribune Radio / 100 Jamz Family, especially Ollie Ferguson, Tamika & Saraan. Judy and Nikita, Shantell, Marlin, Meeky, Pammy, Molly & the Pinedale family, Prevailing Church of God, Diane Coackley & Family, Norma Johnson & Family, Muary’s Souse House, John Chea #1 & Family, Deanza & Daynell Brennen, Kim, Marsha Hepburn, Diane Newbold, Sparkle Adderley, Ms. Charlton & The entire staff of Over The Rainbow Academy, Marcia Cooper & Family, The staff of Doctors Hospital, The staff of Cleveland Clinic, The staff of Broward Health especially Cassandra, The staff of National Insurance Board, Enid Adderley, The entire Management & team of Sysco Bahamas, Loretta Smith & Family, Lavander Strachan & Family, Linda Rahming & Family, The staff of Gifted School Academy and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing for relatives and friends will be held at Memories Funeral Homes, #85 Mount Royal Avenue, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday, 3rd December 2021 at 11:00a.m.-4:00p.m.



