Obituaries

Chapman Williams

DEATH NOTICE

Chapman Williams age 89 years of Sunshine Park, Sunset Way, Nassau & formerly of Lovely Bay, Acklins died at his residence on Sunday, May 21st, 2023.

Cherished memories are left behind: His beautiful, dedicated wife: Brenda Williams; Children: Berkeley Williams, Edwin “Tony” Williams (Christine), Enadell Lundy (Melvin), Louise Cartwright-Joseph (Gerald) & Natasha Cartwright-Rolle (Terrance); Adopted Children: Natasha Newton, Devon Miller & Redding Marshall; Grandchildren: Krizia Williams, O’Neal Williams, Naummidi Akeem Berkeley Williams, Aldrae Gibson, K’Shon Gallagher (Bradia), Jerona and Jordan-Megan Laing, Cordedro, Danielle, Teanero, Marine Seaman Terran, Trevon and Dakoda Rolle; Great-Grand Children: Draea Gibson, Kaden Gallagher, Kade-Liam Laing, K’Shon Raynaldo Gallagher, Teano and T’Nai Rolle; Brother:  “Tommy”; Sisters-in-Law: Gloria Antoine (Fitzroy), Elder Velma Smith & Esmae Cox; Brother-in-Law: Donley Cox (Lennell) and a host off other relatives and friends too numerous too mention.

