Charges dropped against man accused of inciting a riot

Prosecutors on Monday withdrew charges against comedian Wellington Roberts Jr.

Roberts, who is known for his skits on social media, was accused of inciting a riot and disorderly behavior during a protest in 2020 by furloughed Atlantis workers seeking severance pay.

Prosecutors said that Roberts used a megaphone and encouraged the protesters to follow him into the House of Assembly which was in session, so he could throw the mace out of the window.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney ruled that Roberts had to present a defense to the charges in October 2021.

However, when Roberts appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville yesterday, the prosecutor, Inspector Timothy Bain, withdrew the matter.

The matter was before Serville because McKinney is on circuit.

Roberts exclaimed, “Oh, God is good.”

When Serville told him that he was discharged, Roberts said, “I ain’t gat to come back here?”

Serville replied, “Not to this, sir.”

Once again, he said, “God is good.”

K. Melvin Munroe represented Roberts.