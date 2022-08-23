News

Charges dropped against man accused of inciting a riot

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email August 23, 2022
77 1 minute read
FILE PHOTO.

Prosecutors on Monday withdrew charges against comedian Wellington Roberts Jr.

Roberts, who is known for his skits on social media, was accused of inciting a riot and disorderly behavior during a protest in 2020 by furloughed Atlantis workers seeking severance pay.

Prosecutors said that Roberts used a megaphone and encouraged the protesters to follow him into the House of Assembly which was in session, so he could throw the mace out of the window.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney ruled that Roberts had to present a defense to the charges in October 2021.

However, when Roberts appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville yesterday, the prosecutor, Inspector Timothy Bain, withdrew the matter.

The matter was before Serville because McKinney is on circuit.

Roberts exclaimed, “Oh, God is good.”

When Serville told him that he was discharged, Roberts said, “I ain’t gat to come back here?”

Serville replied, “Not to this, sir.”

Once again, he said, “God is good.”

K. Melvin Munroe represented Roberts.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email August 23, 2022
77 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Thank God she wasn’t in the chair’

‘Thank God she wasn’t in the chair’

August 23, 2022
Photo of Nearly three years after Dorian, some survivors have yet to rebuild

Nearly three years after Dorian, some survivors have yet to rebuild

August 23, 2022
Photo of Man, 20, charged with murder of Omar Davis Jr.

Man, 20, charged with murder of Omar Davis Jr.

August 23, 2022
Photo of Bahamas to host meeting to address Haiti crises

Bahamas to host meeting to address Haiti crises

August 23, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker