Charges dropped against man accused of killing his wife

Charges have been dropped against a former policeman accused of fatally stabbing his wife and nearly killing their son almost nine years ago.

Jarrette Stubbs, 44, was charged with the November 2013 stabbing death of Alfreda Stubbs and the attempted murder of their son at their home in Sir Lynden Pindling Estates.

Stubbs was a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force when he allegedly committed of the offenses.

Stubbs, who was on bail, appeared before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns on Wednesday and prosecutors presented a nolle prosequi, which discontinued the charges against him.

A nolle is not an acquittal and prosecutors could reinstate the charges.