Funeral service for Charlene Rolle, 55 yrs., a resident of Rosewood St., Pinewood Gardens, will be held at Kemp Road Ministries, Kemp Road, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Ivan F. Butler Jr., assisted by Ministers of Religion. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

The memories of her life will continue to live on in the hearts of her Sons: Larry (Candy) Adderley, D/C 4399 Shaquille Lewis; Daughter: Sharica Lewis

One grandson: La’Canton Adderley

Brothers: Senior (Helen) Davis, Ivan (Francita) Deveaux, David Livingston Rolle of Miami, FL. & Basil Smith

Sisters: Rosena Malone of Temple, Texas, Ina (Cornell) Stuart of Freeport, G.B., Princess Smith, Michelle Rolle, Jestine Neely, Beatrice (Carol) Brown, & Joycelyn Rolle of Miami, FL.

Adopted Brother: Emmerick Taylor

Two Aunts: Elouise Mackey & Jestine Neely

Godson: D’Antae Clarke

Nephews: Drexel & Quarry (Avyreal) Adderley, Kerry Malone of Temple, Texas, Nazeem (T’yah) Stuart of Knoxville, TN., Cpl. Ivan (Ingrid), Elridge (Patrice), Leevan (Keisha) & Irvin Deveaux, RBDF Warren (Renee), Marvin, Reginald, Lavardo, Reginald (Daniqua), Christopher, Rico & Raymond Davis, Garnet Jr. (Tamika) & Anthony Deveaux, Akino, & Akeem, Carlton Brown, Calvin Pinder, Lamott Munroe, Pedro Brown, Orien, Elvis, Percy, John, Allan, Tony and James Taylor

Nieces: Anastacia (Calvin) Mackey, Nazzma (Jermaine) Glinton, Naddia Stuart &Naamah (George) Butler of Freeport, G. B., Rakia McPhee, Ieshia (Terran) Butler of Washington D.C, Ivanna Deveaux , Phyllis, Suzette, Shaniqua, Taniqua & Rayniesha Davis, Sabrina Brown, Cassandra Hanna, Angela, Portia and Sidney Moss, Angelique Moss, Cindy (T.J.) Smith of Miami, FL., Pamela, Susan, Jennifer, Orien, Elvis, Percy, Charlene, Natasha, Nathena, Portia, Angie, Elouise Smith, Rashee, and Shavan Ward;

Numerous grand-nephews & grand-nieces;

Numerous great grand-nephews & great grand-nieces;

Numerous cousins including: Ruthmae & Terecita Davis, Donald (Carol) Adderley, Lizzian Rolle, Nehemiah (Wendy), Monique & Nicola Davis, Debbieann Jones, Sandra Williams, Dollamae, Cheryl Dwight, Solomon Jr. & Leroy Davis, Maryann Malone of West Palm Beach, FL., Frederick, Latoya, Ebonique, Sophia, Joy, Jermaine, Antonio, Arnold, Vernon, Delano, Shantol, Shanton, Latanya, Atty. Crystal & Latisa, Deron, Patrice, Lorraine, Wendel, Patrice, Andrew, Christine, Anthony, Kevin, Jackie, Augusta, Jerolyn, & Iona, Ruben, Glenroy, Abraham and Andrew Smith Sr.

Other relatives and friends including: Brian Lewis, Vincent & Larry Adderley Sr. & Family, Ann Farrington, Rochelle & Lashan Mortimer, Yvette Charlton, Elizabeth, Evangeline Nixon, Davinia Rolle, Crystal Sands-Loussaint, Kylon & Alexis Sturrup, Delecia Moncur, Lorenzo Dames, Bertha & Rochelle Curry, Winston Churchill & Franklyn Rolle, Sidney Demeritte, Edna & Daphne Young, Nancy Bodie, Patsy, Naomi, & Edith Davis, Bishop Salathiel & Minnie Rolle, Deaconess Ena Wright, Ravanna Duncombe, Janice Levarity, Margaret Bandin, Ingrid Levarity, Laverne Cartwright, Christine Moultrie, The Moxey Family, Terrance and the Rosewood Community, Dwayne Smith, Theresa Ramsey, Obie & Queen Ferguson, Jr. Q.C, Demetrius Smith, Shonna Bastian, Lisa Esfiskis, Audero Sears, Tim Collie, Derek Munnings, Troy Adderley, Franklyn Carey, Darrel Lunne, Deno O’Brian, Shawn Missick, Patty Etienne, Nick Linzey & Family, Sherrine Poitier, Sherry Gaitor, Administrator Dr. Samuel Rutherford, Rev. Perry Cunningham, Sharmaine Porter, Deborah Burrows, Staff of the Pre-Elementary & Senior School of Temple Christian Schools, Rev. Dr. Ivan F. & Dr. Joanne Butler, Rev. Anthony & Evang. Sherrine Russell & the Kemp Road Union Ministries Family, Prophetess Lovan & Apostle Elkin Sands of Chosen Vessels International Family, Bishop Kirkwood Murphy & Temple Fellowship Ministries, Prophetess Paula Miller, Hon. Min. Lisa Rahming, Management & Staff of Fidelity Bank, Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, The Valley Boys Junkanoo Organization, The White Subdivision Community, The Communities of Black Point, Barraterre & Rolleville Exuma.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.