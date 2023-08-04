Funeral Service for MR. CHARLES ALEXANDER “DRACKS” DUNCOMBE JR., age 61 years of Adventures way, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pro Cathedral of Christ the King, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneers Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Canon Norman Lightbourne assisted by Father Colin Saunders. Interment will follow at Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish his memories are his Sisters: Fredericer and Merlean Duncombe; Brothers: Dudley, George, Glenroy, and Brodie Duncombe; Brothers-in-law: Rontonio Levarity and Samuel Stuart; Nieces: Phylicia, Georgette, Nievia, Glendisha, Glenisha and Sydney; Nephews: Antoinne, Jemeke, Glenroy Jr., Henry III, Leron, Cruz, Raheem, Karonno, Shannon, Stephon; Grandnieces and Grandnephews; Aunts: Corine and Urma Duncombe, Nelda Laroda and Patricia; Uncles: Joy Duncombe and Edward Laroda; and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Cornish family, Sylvia, Mama Ruby, Neely family, Gustave family, Mark, Carnetta, Bernadette, Wendel, Monette, Patricia, Jackie and Dennis Dellereese, Shaniqua, Monique, Mr. Burrows, Dorothy, Gregory, Penny and Kirk, Allison, Jennifer, Antionette Maxine, Magarite, Patricia, Karesa, Tamara, Alton, Ferrol, Sydney and Frank.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited,

#11- A Coral Road East, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday August 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on from 8:30 a.m. until service time.