BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Charles Bradley Miller affectionately called “Goatskin” age 61 years, a resident of Fowler Street, will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Anglican Church, Howard Street, Chippingham. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Neil Nairn, assisted by Canon Crosley Walkine and Canon Sebastian Campbell. Cremation will be held following service.

Predeceased by his parents: Maureen Gay Miller and Samuel Miller; his brother: Sherwin Miller Sr. and nephew: Sherwin Mile Jr.

Left to cherish his memories are: His sons: Charles Miller Jr., Sashuan Armbrister; Sisters: Emily and Vivian Miller and Betty Miller-Kerr; Brother: Vincent Miller and his one niece: Sydni Kerr; Special Friend: Monique Cooper; Brother-in-law: Jeffrey Kerr; Uncles: Langton Gay and Winston Ash; Cousins: Morgan Graham, Jeremiah, Henry, Norman and Calvin Cooper, Mario, Marvin, Henry, Valentino, Sidney, Wilfred and Phillip Gay Jr., Charles Gay Jr., Michael Pinder, Thomas Jr., Donald (Gwen), Jimmy (Meria), Patrick (Alvilda), Spence (Annamae), Burkett (Louise), Foster (Annette), Meria (Urban) Dorsett, Isabella and Betty Cooper, Phillippa, Thelma, Kenya and Alicia Gay, Kim and Karen Pinder, Maureen, Betty, Gwendolyn, Emelita, Winnie, Patsy, Martha Brown, Sonia and Cassia Gay, Dr. Reginald Carey and Sarah Carey; Other Relatives and Friends including: Leroy and Hon. Dr. Norman Gay and Family, Carol Hanna and Family, Janice Miller and Family, Alfreda Hepburn and Family, Stephanie Miller, Sabrina Graham, Michael, Leo, Paul, Terry and Andrea Hepburn, Louis Dames, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin MP and Family, Veronica Reinke and Family, Vylma Thompson-Curling, Helena Rolle, Elizabeth Lockhart and Family, the Butler Family, Cessorina Francis and Family, Sylvia Rolle, Leila Greene and Family, Harry Glinton and Family, Roberta Albury and Family, Deanne, Patrice, Daxton and Ricardo Cooper, Debbie Allen, William Allen III, Arthur and Sonia Nesbitt, Terry and Perry Archer and Family, Phillip Swann, Brian Higgs Walter Ferguson, Brian Winder, George McFall, Patricia Longley, Norvenlyn Azor, Lesly Dorceval, Ingrid, Samyia, and Akio Adderley, Lorenzo Knowles, St. Anne’s Class of 1979, Staff of Bahamas Information Services (BIS), Holy Spirit Anglican Church Family, the Anglican Church Men (ACM) and ‘Da Tamales’, The Fox Foundation, Fancy Dancers Junkanoo Group, especially, Pumpkin, Katie, and Culture, Saxons Junkanoo Group, Shavonne Sherman and Family, Patrice (Chad) Bullard and Family, Staff of the Chickcharnie Hotel, Fresh Creek, Andros; His Freeport Family of Friends: Berthamae and Laverne Bowleg; Cyril and Claire Barr, Lindy and Annemae Burrows, Mrs. Marks, Mrs. Hall, Will and Geneva Rutherford, Reves and Laurel Bartlett, Wallace Allen II, Richard and Virus Young, Constance McDonald, Dessie Cumberbatch and many others too numerous to mention.

If by chance your name was not listed, please forgive us, it was not intentional. We love and thank you all.

There will be No Viewing at The Church

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.