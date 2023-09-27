Funeral service for the late Charles Elvis Rolle, age 64 years of Rockwell Circle off Rocky Pine Road and formerly of Eleuthera will be held on Friday, September 22nd, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Evangelistic Temple, Collins Ave.

Officiating will be Rev. Dave Cash assisted by other ministers of the gospel.Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish his memories are: children: Sharell Rolle-Hodge of (Atlanta Georgia), Jevaughn Rolle and Letisha Curtis; brothers: Bertram, Curlin, Kenhugh, & Hensel (Eljean) Rolle; sisters: Evangeline Rolle & Fredricka Watson of (Green Castle, Eleuthera); aunts: Millie Robinson, Emily Rolle & Eloise Strachan of (Delray Beach, Florida); grandchildren: Donald Stubbs, Kamari Demeritte & Jordyn Rolle; son–in- law: Rashawn Hodge; sisters-in-law: Audrey Bullard, Nadine & Rosienell Rolle; numerous nieces & nephews including: Antoinette, Craig, Marva, Marsha, Brian, Kevin, Dawson, & Nikki Bullard. LaShan, Shantel, Bertram Jr., Franz, Anthram, Drexell, Curtell, Lloyd of Quebec, Canada, Chris, Dana, Kino, Fabian, Joey, Bunnicia, Philicoya, Curlin Jr., Laticia, Shavaughn, Chrislyn, Kayshal, Tamika, Dario, Murvol (Muriel), Latualya, Kenhugh Jr., Tito, Sarah, Karina, Jonette, Hensel Jr., Ashely Rolle, Geneva McIntosh of (Miami, Florida), Portia Archer, Desiree & Anthea Williams, Bernard Lightbourne, Charvari Watson-Rahming, Zulena Baptiste, Sargeant Dexter & Nyoka Hanna, Kenderia Poitier, Kellyopea Thapa, Kennard Mackey. Kelsey, Keno, Larry, Dena, Sophia Watson and Charmaine Johnson; Special Friend: Jennifer McKenzie; a host of other relatives and Friends: Reverend Dave & Donna Cash & Family, Pastor Vaughn & Wendy Cash & Family, The Evangelistic Temple Church Family, Glynis Rolle & Family, MP Vaughn Miller & Family, Terrance & Kelly Hanna & Family, Trevor & Cleora Butler & Family, Charles & Linda Rolle & Family, Estella Butler & Family, Roscoe Thompson, Dr. Eugene Gray, The family of the late Rodger Gomez, Gorvin, Bridgette Curtis & Family, Brian & Maxine Stubbs & Family, Letroy & Royanne Lowe & Family, Anthony & Bernell (Tip) Miller & Family, Ruby Nottage, Kersch Lloyd, Shieko Hoyte, Beatrice Taylor, Jacqueline Hanna & Family, Anthony Morley & Family, Boston Morley & Family, Fredrick Wright & Family, Mildred Maurice (Dr. Chou), Marsha & Kendrick Austin, Langton Bain, Hannah Johnson & Family, Patricia Bethel & Family, Pastor Leroy & Curlean Major & Family, Pilgrim Baptist Temple Family, Pastors E. Randy & Jacqueline Frazer & Family, Palms of Victory Kingdom Ministry Family, Lowell & Venus Taylor & Family, Zilchus & Dellington Thompson & Family, Chamal & Tianna Bethel, Theo Stubbs, Hilbert Richards & Family, The Family of the late Oral Pinder, Nurse Angela Thompson & Family, Winifred Hall & Family, Sheila & Ethel Butler & Family, Vivian Rolle & Family, The family of the late Viola Rolle, Helen, Pinky & Lunnun Burrows & Family, Lynn Rolle & Family of Miami, Florida. Tyrone, Annamae, & Olga Smith & Family, Carmetta Ingraham & Family, The Family of the late Carmetta Burns, Desmond Bannister, Frank & Harold Watson & Family, Johnny & Lana & Family (Sun Luck Restaurant). Antonio Lesbot & Family, Althea Neilly & Family, Vera Smith & Family, Bernell Stubbs & Family, Vazel Curtis & Family, Vekito Ferguson & Family, Valon Thompson & Family, Gully Brown & Family, Rodney & Leon Miller & Family, Euda Neilly & Family. Travis Moss, Nakeitha & Shanado Wallace, Sanchez Rolle Family, Ieasa and Natalia Brown, George and Sandra Robinson Family, Leonardo and Dashinka Johnson family, McKenzie Family, Valerie Higgs Family, King Family, Knowles Family, Clarke Family, Mag Wholesale Miami Florida, Orthnell McKenzie Family, Amando and Family, Brenton Albury, Shona and Family, Fish Pot Family, Keith’s Tire Shop family, Bernard “Porky” Dorsett, Ed McPhee, Hayden from Jetro Wholesale, ABU “Sham” Noah and Family, Pastor Brad and Family, Pastor Keno, Reverend Howard F Williamson and Family, Robinson Morris Chapel AME and Family, Customs Family, Dr Geneann Moss, Katrina Marche, Teadore Edgecombe, Monique Darrell, Darien Morley, P.J Paul, Gerrad Pellitier, Alma Whymns Sands, Terranique Brown, Marvin Ferguson, Percy Darville, Geo Bain, Michael Ferguson, Allen Cunningham, Pedro and Hillory Richards (god children), Shandika McKenzie Bain, Sharmaine Smith, Jacqueline Lightbourne, Norman Bastian, Shadrack Phillips and Family, Vincent Sutherland, Rhon Wood, Monty and Family, Vaquel Logan friends too numerous to mention and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson & Soldier Roads on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until service time.