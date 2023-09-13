Obituaries

Charles Elvis Rolle

DEATH NOTICE

Charles Elvis Rolle age 64 years of Rockwell Circle off Rocky Pine Road and formerly of Eleuthera died at his residences on Sunday September 3rd, 2023.  

Left to cherish his memories are his son: Javon Rolle; daughters: Sherelle Rolle of (Atlanta, Georgia) & Latish Rolle; sisters: Evangeline Rolle & Fredericka Watson; brothers: Bertram Rolle, Kenhugh Rolle, Curlin Rolle & Eljean Rolle anda host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

