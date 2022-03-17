Death Notice

Charles Howard Miller age 88 years of Saunders Road and formerly Arthur’s Town, Cat Island died at his son’s residence on Saturday, March 12th, 2022.

He is survived by his Sons: Steve, Lynden, Christopher, Frizgerald, Spencer, Arrandale-Roger Jefferson, Darryl, Bryan, Montes Daughters: Jennifer Moss, Diana Miller Brothers: Sammy, Ken Miller sisters: Drucella Kemp, Rhonda Rolle, Clara Miller and other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.