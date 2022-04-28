Funeral Service for the late Charles Philip Butler Sr. “Charlie Ponks”, 53 years of St. Andrews Beach Estates, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at St. Georges Anglican Church, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Scott Brennen assisted by other members of the Clergy. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Charlie was preceded in death by his Father: Raleigh I. Butler Sr. and his Dear Sister: Angela Wilson.

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Francine; Sons: Devaughn-Jarad and Charles (“Cjayy”) Jr.; Daughters: Chanté and Phara Butler; Mother: Beatrice “Aunty Bea” Wilson; Sisters: Geneva Wilson, Lachelle Thompson, Denise Docemo, Valerie Osbourne, Loretta Butler-Turner, and Clarice Butler; Brothers: Dr. Raleigh I. Butler Jr. and Craig Butler; Sisters-In-Law: Cora Ferguson, Melissa Watkins, Doris Monique Liz “Big Mama” and Rowena Taylor and Terelle Butler; Brothers-In-Law: Richard, Shirlyn, Neville Jr., Whitney “sook”, Jeffery, Warren & Darren Taylor, Glenn Ferguson and Douglas Thompson; Aunts: Angela Kemp, Gwen Hanna, Alice Grant, Algier Cartwright and Velma Turnquest; Numerous Nieces & Nephews Including: Krysdovan Caroll, Alexis Albury, Achasha Butler, Valentino Moss Jr. Gianna Bowe, Jasmine Thompson, Shonalee Minnis, Sheral Adams, Sharise Whitfield, Rico Pearce, Whitney Taylor Jr. Roshan Minnis, Grayson & Lauryn Taylor Jasmine Haygood, Savanna Moss, Devinique Johnson and William Pearce Jr., and Jawara Adams; Special Family and Friends: Prime Minister The Hon Philip Brave Davis and Mrs. Ann Davis, Former Prime Minister Perry Gladstone and Bernadette Christie, Hon Wayde Watson, Dr. Michael Darville, Dr. Duane Sands, Hon Jo-Beth Colby Davis, Hon Michael Halkitis, Doctors and Nurses at the ICU ward of The Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Binoy Chattuparabil and the Staff at the Health Centre Cayman Islands, A&E at the Princess Margaret Hospital Dr. Pinder, Dr. Burrows, Dr. & Mrs. Leslie Culmer, Father Scott Brennen & family and members of St Georges Anglican Church family, Father Knowles and family, Mr. Robert Pantry & family, Mr. Robert Mitchel & family, Mr. Daniel Seymour, Mrs. Hope Strachan and family, Wayde Evans, Lynette Taylor & family, Faith Butler & family, Allan Butler & family, Godwin, Franklyn Dominic and Martin Butler and families, The Office of The Prime Minister and staff of The Ministry of Finance, Eugene Culmer, Marilyn McKenzie, Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson, Teddy Timothy, Ms. Carol Roach, Dwight Innis, Clayton Rolle, Michael Thompson, Ms. Charlene Laing, The Rodgers and Taylor families, Pastor The Hon Leroy Major and members of Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mrs. Tracey Johnson and family, Mrs. Ann Taylor, Pedro Brown, St. John’s “Class off 1986”, Mr. and Mrs. Kareem Robinson off The Caymans, Staff at the RBC (John Bond Alex and Paul) Cayman Islands and Albany, Staff of The Gaming Board For The Bahamas (Support and Inspectorate) , Dr. Danny Johnson, Ian Tynes, Greg Smith, Veronica Taylor, Gena Brown, Hessica Ingraham, Harold Bosfield, Licensing & Registry Department; Staff of the Ministry of Transport and Housing, The Point Hotel, L.W Young “Class off “1986”, Osbourne Sawyer and family, Bernice Adderley, Sharon Winder, Brenda Archer, Rosie and Billy Godet, Patrice Kemp, Camille Cartwright, Monty, Tasha, Nikki and Kamilah Grant, Kenya and Devin Mickelwhyte, Keisha Kemp, Eddie and Charisse Cartwright, Kareem and Juanna Robinson, Winslow Johnson and family, Bradley Frith and family, Keisha Darron and Mark Rodgers, The St. Andrews Beach Community, Sea Breeze and Montrose Avenue Community, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Wednesday May 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.