BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES and CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Charles Wesley Smith age 73 years a resident of Crabapple Road, passed peacefully on November 21, 2022, will be held (TODAY) Thursday December 08, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Evangelistic Church, Andros Avenue and Watlins Street. Officiating will be Apostle David S. Butler C. J.P., Senior Pastor.

Prior to service, cremation was held.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his loving mother: Arlene Mortimer Ching; children: Daphanie, Tezel, Shonell, Dion and Keno; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brothers: William (Patricia), Whitfield (Claudette), sisters: Christina (Perry), Elaine (Gerald); aunt: Ethlyn Mortimer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins especially the”famous four” and friends. Special mention: Edna, Vincent (Joyce), Tony, Randy, Whitney, KC, Debbie, Caregivers: Archer and Bowe, Community nurses Smith and Rahming, The Scott, Munroe, Burrows, Lightfoot, Clarke (Exuma) and Douds families.

There will be No Viewing

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets.