Charlton runs NR, finishes seventh; Mullings sets NR in decathlon

Going into the weekend at the 18th World Athletics Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Devynne Charlton and Ken Mullings were looking to build on the fantastic gold medal winning run by Shaunae Miller-Uibo on Friday, and they certainly did that.

For Charlton, she laid it all out on the line, advancing to her second consecutive global final in the women’s 100-meter (m) hurdles in a new national record time, and for Mullings, it was already a success story for him going into the weekend as he became the first Bahamian to compete in the multi events at a global meet – world championships or the Olympics. He topped that by setting a new national record, scoring 7,866 points – beating Kendrick Thompson’s former national record of 7,788 points by 78 points. Mullings’ previous personal best points total was 7,734 points.

Charlton had a sensational performance in her semifinal heat of the women’s 100m hurdles, finishing 14 hundredths of a second ahead of her previous personal best national record. She ran a stunning 12.46 seconds for second in her semifinal heat, advancing to last night’s final. Charlton came back in the final and finished seventh in 12.53 seconds, also lower than her previous national record time. She was sixth at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, won a silver medal in the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships at Štark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, this year, and now followed that up with a seventh-place finish at the world outdoor championships.

Devynne Charlton, of the Bahamas, competes in a Women’s 60 meters hurdles heat at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, won the gold medal in a wind-aided 12.06 seconds, after breaking the world record with a wind-legal 12.12 seconds in the semifinals. Jamaican Britany Anderson won the silver medal in 12.23 seconds, and Olympic Champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, ran an identical time as Anderson, but was outleaned for the silver and had to settle for bronze. Amusan ran a stunning world record of 12.12 seconds in the semis, beating former world record holder Kendra Harrison, of the United States (US), to the tape in the process. Harrison was second in that semifinal heat and had the second-fastest qualifying time for the final – a season’s best of 12.27 seconds, but stumbled in the final and subsequently disqualified.

A total of 18 of the 24 runners ran or equaled season’s best or personal best times in the semis. There was one world record and five national records.

In the men’s decathlon, being the first Bahamian to compete at a global meet in the multi events wasn’t enough for Mullings. He took it a step further, finishing 17th out of 23 athletes in the men’s decathlon with a national record 7,866 points last night. He even won a couple events on the track, taking his heats in both the 100m and the 110m hurdles in times of 10.83 and 14.02 seconds, respectively. The 14.02 run was a personal best time for him. Mullings was second in his heat in the 400m in a season’s best time of 49.25 seconds.

Additionally, he had a season’s best mark of 6.96m (22’ 10”) in the long jump, a throw of 13.83m (45’ 4-1/2”) in the shot put, a leap of 2.05m (6’ 8-3/4”) in the high jump, a throw of 42.70m (140’ 1”) in the discus, a season’s best leap of 4.50m (14’ 9-1/4”) in the pole vault, and a season’s best throw of 56.92m (186’ 9”) in the javelin. Mullings ended the decathlon competition with a season’s best run of 4:52.85 in the men’s 1,500m last night. He was as high as ninth in the competition at one point and ended up 17th overall last night.

Miller-Uibo’s husband Maicel Uibo, of Estonia, also took part in the men’s decathlon and finished seventh overall with 8,425 points. World record holder Kevin Mayer, of France, won the gold medal with 8,816 points, Pierce Lepage, of Canada, was second with 8.701 total points, and American Zachery Ziemek rounded out the medalists with 8,676 points.

Also over the weekend, The Bahamas was forced to withdraw from the women’s 4x400m relay as a number of team members suffered from illness during the meet. According to Team Bahamas Assistant Coach Shaun Miller, they were unable to field a team.

“We had to withdraw, due to medical reasons,” said Miller from Eugene, Oregon. “Shortly after the mixed relay, some of the females from the team started to get ill with flu-like symptoms. We had an outbreak. We waited until the last minute before withdrawing because the ladies still wanted to represent their country. At the final doctor visit, he reported and we decided to scratch the team because the team was too ill to continue. It’s a great loss for us, but the safety of our athletes comes first and we would like to thank them for giving the effort to compete.”

Miller said none of the girls tested positive for COVID-19 and are progressing as the days go along. He said they are all disappointed that they were unable to compete.

Overall, The Bahamas finished with one medal at the meet – a gold from Miller-Uibo in the women’s 400m – giving her all the global titles in the women’s 400m in athletics.

In other results, Charlton ended up with a seventh-place finish in the women’s 100m hurdles, Anthonique Strachan was 10th overall in the women’s 100m in a personal best time of 10.98 seconds and TyNia Gaither finished 11th overall in the women’s 200m in a personal best time of 22.41 seconds, just coming up short of becoming the first Bahamian to advance to three consecutive finals of the women’s 200m at the world outdoor championships. Gaither false started in the semifinals of the women’s 100m and Strachan pulled up in the heats of the women’s 200m.

Mullings was 17th overall out of 23 athletes in the men’s decathlon with 7,866 points, LaQuan Nairn was 18th overall in the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.80m (25’ 7-1/4”), Donald Thomas tied for 23rd overall in the men’s high jump with a clearance of 2.21m (7’ 3”) and Samson Colebrooke was 38th overall in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.23 seconds. Terrence Jones was also set to compete for The Bahamas in the men’s 100m but is unvaccinated and would not have been allowed to compete. He didn’t make the trip to Eugene.

The Bahamas’ mixed relay team of Bradley Dormeus, Megan Moss, Alonzo Russell and Doneisha Anderson, in that order, could only manage a time of 3:19.73 which gave a seventh-place finish in their race. They were 15th overall out of 16 countries.

The Bahamas has won at least one medal at four straight world athletics championships, and has won 26 medals in the history of the championships – nine gold, nine silver and eight bronze. This year, The Bahamas finished in an eight-way tie for 22nd in the medal standings with Miller-Uibo’s gold medal, and scored 10 points to finish 39th in the points standings.

The US topped the medal standings with 13 gold medals, nine silver and 11 bronze for a record 33 total medals. Ethiopia was second with four gold, four silver and two bronze for 10 medals and Jamaica rounded out the top three with two gold, seven silver and one bronze for 10 medals.

The US won the team competition, finishing with 328 points. Jamaica was a distant second, finishing with 110 points, and Ethiopia rounded out the top three nations with 106 points.

The 10-day world championships meet concluded last night.