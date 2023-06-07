Charlton runs season’s best, places second

Running in her fifth 100 meters (m) hurdles race this season, Bahamian hurdler Devynne Charlton equaled a season’s best performance with a time of 12.64 seconds, placing second at the 5th Irena Szewińska Memorial at Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium, in Bydgoszcz, Poland, on Tuesday. It is a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Level Meet.

Charlton, who qualified for the final after running 13.02 seconds, powered her way to cross the finish line in 12.64 seconds in the final. That is the fifth time she has run under 13 seconds in that event this season.

Winning that race yesterday was American Alaysha Johnson who powered her way to a time of 12.41 seconds. Finishing third was Ireland’s Sarah Lavin who clocked 12.86 seconds.

Charlton ran out of lane three and got off to a strong start. She and Johnson started to pull away from the field by the third hurdle. Charlton kept up with the American until the seventh hurdle when Johnson pulled away a little bit and the Bahamian held on for the second-place finish.

The national record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles first ran 12.64 seconds this season at the Tom Jones Memorial at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida, on April 15. She placed third on that day.

The Bahamian was coming off a race in which she ran a time of 12.93 seconds at the FBK Games, another gold level meet, at the Blankers-Koen Stadion, in Hengelo, Netherlands on Sunday. She finished sixth in that race.

Fellow Bahamian Anthonique Strachan has been recording some strong times lately, and this past Saturday, the sprinter clocked a season’s best time of 10.99 seconds in the women’s 100m. She did it at the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. This is the second consecutive season in which Strachan, who trains at the Maximising Velocity and Power (MVP) Track Club in Kingston, Jamaica, has run under 11 seconds, showing consistency.

Strachan was second behind her MVP Track Club teammate, Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the 2022 World Championships silver medalist in the 100m and gold medalist in the 200m. Jackson clocked a season’s best 10.78 seconds to win that race. Finishing third was Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes with a time of 11.07 seconds.

Strachan has run five 100m races this season and her previous season’s best was 11.02 seconds which she did at her club’s meet back in March in Kingston.

The week before her sub-11 seconds run in the women’s 100m, Strachan clocked a personal best time of 22.15 seconds in the 200m at the Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, in Rabat, Morocco, again finishing second to Jackson. Jackson ran a season’s best time of 21.98 seconds at that Diamond League Meet which was held on May 28.

Charlton and Strachan are both expected to be home to compete at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Junior and Senior National Championships, July 5-7.