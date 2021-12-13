Charlton wins first competition of collegiate career

Sports

Bahamian Anthaya Charlton won her first collegiate competition in the women’s long jump this past weekend. The University of Kentucky Wildcats freshman leapt 5.99m (19’ 8”) to pick up the victory in the women’s long jump at the Louisville Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. FILE

In her first collegiate track and field meet, Kentucky freshman Anthaya Charlton leaped her way to victory in the women’s long jump competition at the Louisville Cardinal Classic at the Norton Health Care Sports and Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. She was one of three Bahamians who competed for the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Charlton, who excels both on the track and in the pit, leapt a personal best and a facility record of 5.99 meters (m) – 19’ 8” to pick up the victory. The leap came on her third attempt after she moved down from third to fourth. It has her ranked at number 14 on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I indoor long jump list. Charlton leapt 5.60m (18’ 4-1/2”) and 5.62m (18’ 5-1/4”) on her first and second attempts. She scratched on her final three attempts.

Finishing behind her was the University of Louisville Cardinals’ Ariel Lawrence. She posted a best leap of 5.93m (19’ 5-1/2”). Lawrence’s teammate Brooke Weimer was third after jumping 5.90m (19’ 4-1/4”).

Charlton was on the track running in the 60m and 200m races. She qualified for the final of the 60m with a time of 7.64 seconds in the heats, and lowered that time to 7.61 seconds in the final to place fourth. Her teammate Shadajah Ballard won the final with a time of 7.38 seconds.

Charlton finished eighth in the 200m after posting a time of 25.31 seconds.

Bahamian Megan Moss was also in action for the Wildcats on Saturday. She finished second in the 500m race, posting a time of 1:13.21. Winning that race was her teammate Alexis Holmes with a time of 1:12.59. The Cardinals Katie Martin came third after finishing the race in 1:15.12.

In the 4x400m relays, Moss and fellow Bahamian and Wildcats athlete Jaida Knowles were in competition. They ran for separate teams. Moss ran the second leg for Kentucky’s ‘A’ team along with Abby Steiner, Masai Russell and Ballard. They clocked 3:39.47 to win that race. Knowles ran the third leg for Kentucky’s ‘C’ team that included Annika Williams, Bryanna Lucas and DeAnna Martin. They finished fourth with a time of 3:59.13. Kentucky’s ‘B’ team finished second with a time of 3:41.05. Eastern Kentucky’s ‘A’ team was third after they crossed the finish line in 3:49.31.

Competing a week after picking up The Bahamas’ first medal at the Junior Pan American Games, a bronze, Kyle Alcine was back at the high jump bed, competing for the Kansas State University Wildcats. The fifth-year senior won the high jump event at the K-State Winter Invitational at the Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday.

Alcine won that event with a leap of 2.05m (6’ 8-3/4”). His teammate, Kamyren Garrett, was second after clearing that same height. William Carey University’s Kaleb Clark left the bar at 1.95m (6’ 4-3/4”) to place third.

Collegiate track and field meets are on pause for the Christmas break and will resume in early January.

