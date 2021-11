Death Notice for Charmaine Newton-Grey, age 54years, of Blanket Sound, Andros, passed peacefully at her residence on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

She is survived by her husband: Delroy Grey; brother: Clyde Newton; sisters: Rev. Dolly Hanna, Amanda McIntosh, Ellen Newton, Irene Harris and Linda Williams. She is also mourned by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, as well as friends

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.