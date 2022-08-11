Funeral service for the late Chavez Alexander Jones age 26years of Dean Street will be held at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, Warren Street off Farrington on Monday August 15th 2022 at 12:00p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Sharon Nairn assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier road.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his Mother: Royann Petty; Adopted Mother: Luice Esteve; Grandparents: Mavis, Deon, George and Pasty Petty Children: Chani’yah and Chavez Jr. Sisters: Gabrielle, Ashante, Natasha, Tyesha, Tayla, Tyresha, Nadia and La’shante Woodside; Brothers: Leroy, Unel, Mario, Leon, Kenton, Deangelo, Shaquille, Evener, Philip, Randy and Racheo; Aunts: Sandra, Rochelle, Michelle, Latonia, Princess Jones, Gerinna Petty. Uncles: George, Gerald, Gerad and Germaine Petty, Oscar and Reginald Jones, Marvin Brown; Grand-Aunts: Wandy Jones, Linda Miller amd Dale Forbes; Grand-Uncles: Anthony Miller, Thomas Forbes Niece: Shariah; Godchildren: Thianna & Theirra Brown, Navaeh, Daelyn Hutchinson, Rashon Storr, Nay and De’angelo Jr. Special friend: Anishka Wallace Cousins: Quintreka, Raulnell, Marvinique, Anthonique, Coya, Kim, Judy, Trinka, Kim, Barry, Troy, Shelton, Ando, Jack, tiko, Monesha, Miracle, Avia, Laurenique, Donate, Mario, Amarion, Zion, Diamond, Sherese, Linda, Garnet, Shano, Dino, Kevin, Dereck, Deandra, Claron, Sariyol, Taron, Daijiro, Kaylie, Keisha, Shandis, Reginald Jr. Darrie, Darian, Regina A host of other relatives and friends including: Teddy, Jermaine, Courtney, Alex, Harrison, Cinda Barr and family, Teron, Crystal and family, Randy Sargent and family, Mickey Esteve and family, Kim Rolle and family, Deanah Sweeting, Rose Corey and family, Michael Dames, Soldier Road family, La’shae Armbrister and family, Jason Sands, France Dolce and family, T- Boy, Jackson, Johnny, Mizpah and family, South family, East Street family, Deans Street and Harlem family, Tia, Teashie and Shawnie, Chrispen and family, Daniel and family, James, Kyle,Mark Sr. Mark Jr., Tyreke and Faylesha and family and others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.