Check printers lament Central Bank plan to eliminate checks

The only two major check printers in the country said The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) will end their business with the planned elimination of checks.

President of Bahamas Cheque Services Leslie Fraser and Director at Executive Cheque Printers Pierre Dupuch said what’s worse is that the Central Bank has yet to engage them on the decision.

Guardian Business reported in December 2021, that the Central Bank announced the elimination of Bahamian dollar checks by December 2024. A universal cutoff date to eliminate all check cashing activities is slated for sometime at the end of 2022, at which time only check deposits would be allowed until the complete elimination.

Fraser’s company has around 4,000 clients and prints checks for most of the major commercial banks, including CIBC First Caribbean, Scotiabank, Fidelity, Bank of The Bahamas and Commonwealth Bank, as well as top law firms and real estate companies. She said on average, Bahamas Cheque Services prints 100,000 checks a month, and the Central Bank will put an end to a thriving market.

“It’s devastating. I’m making a plan now to close down and let all my staff go. They will put people out of work,” Fraser told Guardian Business yesterday.

“I don’t know. They don’t know, they have no idea,” Fraser added when asked what her clients will do once the CBOB ends checks.

“For instance a major retailer has a huge payroll every week and it changes from week to week. So each week they would have to then set up a new person or delete another person off of their internet banking system? I mean the lady, when I spoke to her yesterday, was almost in tears. She said that would be another couple hundred entries per week she would have to do. Not one word from the Central Bank.”

Dupuch said in his view, the process to eliminate checks is going too fast, especially given the flaws that currently exist in digital banking.

“Every weekend I go to a fast food restaurant to buy lunch for people that work for me, they say ‘I’m sorry but our credit card machine is down’. I don’t think the Central Bank should be doing it but I recognize in other countries checks are becoming obsolete. But you don’t do things like this overnight, unless the little man is protected. The little man does not have a card, so how does he pay?”

The elimination of checks comes as the Central Bank notes a rise in digital payments and promotes the adoption of its digital fiat currency the Sand Dollar.

Additionally, the CBOB has noted an annual decline in the number and value of cleared checks over the past decade by 7.7 and 2.3 percent; while electronic transfers increased in number and value by 12.5 and 24.9 percent respectively over the same period.

But Fraser said digital banking with local commercial banks remains too onerous for large transfers and deposits.

“Online payments are not faster than a check in most cases. Most of my transactions take up to five days and one local bank says up to 15 days. So it’s not really that fast. Speed and efficiency will have to be much better than it is today. Online payments are more expensive for the user in some cases. It costs me $5.60 to transfer money to someone and it costs the receiver $5.60. Great for the banks, terrible for the consumer. Processing a check is less than a dollar. Transaction costs to the consumer will have to be either free or at a very low cost… In many countries the cost of transferring money is either free or for just a few cents. Costs to merchants in The Bahamas would have to be reduced to a few cents rather than the three or four percent merchants have to pay now,” she said.

Fraser continued, “It can take up to 45 minutes to set up a new payee in my online banking system. I can write a check and give it to a vendor or a supplier in less than a minute. Should I change banks I have to go through this all over again. Transactions will have to get faster and easier to set up.

“My small business has over 100 credits in our account which we cannot identify. We have no idea who these are from nor can we find out. There is absolutely no reference attached to these payments. If you want to accomplish ‘no checks’ you will have to mandate the commercial banks do better than this. We’ve asked and asked and so far our bank can give us no information on these items. Great for them, terrible for Bahamian consumer. Commercial Banks in The Bahamas will have to fix these problems before any check elimination can take place.”

The Central Bank last week issued a request for proposals for firms to engage in the design and execution of a public education and public relations media campaign for the elimination of the use of checks for goods and services.

The CBOB said the campaign was needed because “Initial anecdotal feedback has indicated a preference by some stakeholders for the retention of the instrument, whether out of nostalgia, fear of change or unfamiliarity with evolving payment technologies.”