Chef Michael White commandeers the iconic Café Martinique

A spectacular dining experience is the end result of a pairing featuring Michelin-starred, James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael White and Treasury Wine Estates at the iconic Café Martinique restaurant in the Marina Village at Atlantis, which was just one activation in a number of activities over a two-week period during the resorts’ Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival.

White, who will soon open his own restaurant concept at the resort, and who is known for his soulful Italian cuisine, commandeered the Café Martinique kitchen for a multi-course epicurean experience. Of the six-course experience, the three offerings that resonated with me, and that I am having dreams of a few days later, include his amazing tea-smoked quail breast, foie gras black berry relish, which was the perfect amuse bouche to jumpstart the gastronomic event. His Italian classic – risotto – cooked perfectly al dente, with a little bite to it, with field mushrooms, duck confit, marsala and crisp sage leaves. And a fork-tender, red wine braised short rib with sunchokes, cipollini onions in agrodolce – a dish that was completely satisfying with the portion served, and considering I was indulging in a multi-course experience, but that left you wanting more of it at the same time.

The quail was paired with a Beringer Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2018, which offered a rich depth and elegance – the perfect balance to perfectly seasoned quail. Fresh, ripe berry notes of blackberry, black cherry, crème de cassis and dark plum all combined offering a plush, juicy, mouthwatering character, with a long, persistent, textured finish.

White’s astice (lobster) paired Maine lobster with burrata cheese, pickled eggplant, tomato and basil with a vibrant, creamy and expressive Beringer Private Reserve Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2019, a well-balanced, luscious Chardonnay that is classically Californian with aromas of citrus blossom, lemon curd, honeysuckle and crème brûlée, supported by flavors of tropical fruits, like pineapple, mango and tangerine that has a pleasing, mouth-watering lengthy finish.

For his risotto, White went with the unique riso acquerello, which is said to be the richest and tastiest. It is aged for at least one year in refrigerated silos, resulting in more stable starch and a flavor-enhanced rice. The risotto was paired it with Etude Estate Grown Pinot Noii, Grace Benoist Ranch, Carneros 2016 which shows lifted red berry fruit flavors and aromas of fresh strawberry, Bing cherry, and raspberry, along with the signature cinnamon Graham cracker spice which was appealing and bright, with concentrated red fruit coming through on the palate, followed by a lush mouthfeel.

Grilled swordfish alla livornese (red tomato sauce) was paired with Beaulieu Vineyard George de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2018, which was rich and explosive and offered lots of depth when paired with the dish, a traditional cuisine of Livorno, Italy.

White’s red wine braised short rib – you got just one – was fork tender and glazed in a deeply reduced sauce that was stunningly glossy and delicious served with agrodolce, a sticky, tart-sweet condiment that paired beautifully with the rich meat, for an amazing contrast in flavors. It was paired with Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2016, which is described as the pinnacle of winemaking perfection; it was opulent, big and bold and held its’ own against the flavorful cut of meat. The wine showed rich dark chocolate, caramel toffee and blackberries laced with oak spice, white pepper and black cherry for a decadent mouthfeel.

A sweet and simple nougat semifreddo with salted caramel and grated macadamia rounded out the meal, paired with Beringer Nightingale, Napa Valley 2016, a distinctive dessert wine with enticing aromas of jasmine, citrus blossom and honey, burnt caramel with further aromas and flavors of apricot, melon framed with touches of spice. Full and rich, it served well to the nougat.

Atlantis’ two-week Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival continues through Sunday, March 13, with a multi-course menu of Mediterranean fare at Olives, The Royal with celebrated Master Chef Todd English on tap for tonight, who will also host a special book signing with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m.; a Fish Fry at Ocean Club Golf Course Clubhouse with an authentic Bahamian “fish fry” experience featuring live entertainment and Bahamian culinary favorites at 6 p.m.; McKenzie’s Fresh Conch at Marina Village: Bahamian conch salad demonstration with a special presentation on sustainable seafood in The Bahamas, and featuring Bahamian cocktails at 7 p.m.; Paradise Pairing at Sea Glass Lounge: From pork and pinot to champagne and oysters, guests will explore curated pairings selected by the resort’s chefs and sommeliers from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Junkanoo Fest: Local Bahamian food truck pop-ups situated throughout Marina Village, from 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Taste of Paradise Marina Village Celebration pops up with local Bahamian food truck pop-ups situated throughout Marina Village from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Junkanoo rush-out climax. The two-week festival concludes on Sunday with Mosaic Paradise Brunch featuring signature dishes from restaurants participating in Taste of Paradise between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.