Funeral service for Cherisse Lucille Rolle, 54 yrs., a resident of Quakoo Street, will be held at Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, Peter Street & Baillou Hill Road, on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Rev. Ordette Cherie Wells Simms, assisted by Rev. Kendal Mackey & Rev. Jennifer Carey. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

She is predeceased by – Grand Parents: Presiding Elder Rev. Alpheaus Clarke Rolle & Mary Jane Rolle; father: Reuben Cooper; mother: Anniemae Rolle-Williams; sisters: Nicole Rolle and Melony Evans, aunts and uncles: Melina (Reuben) McKenzie, Rev. Madeline O. Wells, Rev. Arthur ‘Preacher’ (Joycelyn), and James Rolle; her cousins: Rossetta (Rosie) Bannister, Rev. Mary Louise (Rev. Randolph) Barr, Lakesha Ferguson.

Left to cherish her memories are her:

HUSBAND – Kevin Rolle

CHILDREN – O’Neil Farrington, Chakeva Rolle

BROTHERS – Willard, Edward and Antonio Cooper

STEPMOTHER – Curlena Cooper-Smith

STEPCHILDREN – Desmond, Keva, Kandi, Krystal and Kourtni Rolle

NIECE – Marquella Evans

AUNTS – Deaconess Lucille Kelly, Rev. Iris Culmer

UNCLES – John Rolle, John Glen Wells, Rev. Dr. Charles Culmer

SISTERS-IN-LAW – Yasmin and Kay Taylor Rolle

BROTHERS-IN-LAW – Marco Evans, Ricardo, Gregory, Timothy, Nathan (Stephanie), Van Rolle, and Nigel

(Nicola) Brown

NEPHEWS – Donald Roberts, Jason Simmons

COUSINS – Emma Whiterspoon, Ida Smith, Madlyn (John) Cumberbatch, Mary (Johnny) Robinson, Fredericka, Bishop Reuben (Shannon) Jr., Alpheaus (Raquel), Cranston and Lincoln (Aquila) McKenzie, Rev. Jennifer (Patrick) Carey, Rev. Ordette (Ronald) Simms, Ginger (Keith) Knowles, Glen Jr. and Rock Wells, Jerome, Jeremy (Dericka), Jermaine, Jessica and Jeffery Kelly, Kendal and Franklyn Deveaux Shanton and Paula Henfield, Shennecca (Cornell) Rolle, Anishka (James) Missick, Evangelist Alicia, Charles Jr., (Fredricka) Antoine (Abigail) and Phillip Culmer, Pedro Ferguson, Ishmael Curtis, Dion Fraizer, Petra Rolle, Hasting Taylor, Georgette Murphy, Deidre Taylor, Sean, Camron, Vanrick Rolle, Nathan Rolle Jr., Van Rolle Jr., Carrington, Latresa, Aaliyah and Shavante Rolle, Da’Jonae and Dajonnel Brown

SECOND COUSINS – Christopher and Andrew Carey, Percival, Alphonso and Matthew Simms, Lakeithra (Antino) Delancy, Shavonia (Travis) Williams, Keishanna, Shakia and Keith Jr. Knowles, Glenere and Glen Wells III, Desmond, Dino, Dion, Deseree and Randolph Jr. Barr, Audrey Taylor, Isamae, Christine, Ethel Barbara Harris, Rev. Doris Newton, Jocelyn Hunt, Blanche, Kimberly, and Sophie McKenize, Taelor Ferguson, Danielle Rolle, Larel and Laurell Hanchell, Jeremiah and Jesiah Kelly, Donald Fisher, David Simms, Jermaine Jr., Jayden and Jordan Kelly, Aviana and Alexandria Culmer, Alfred Moss Jr., Amaya Smith, T’mia Roberts, Amaya, Rhondia and Frankesha Smith. A Host of Third & Fourth Cousins including: Summer Carey, Madonna and Moriah Simms, Emerald & Benjamin, Prince Williams, Alfred Moss III.

GODCHILDREN – Winter Cooper Matador, Isaiah Pascal, LaSummer Davis, Jamiya Missick

NUMEROUS RELATIVE AND FRIENDS (The entire Families of) – Antoniette Whylly, June Roberts, Charles Weir, Angela Dean, Ruthmea Campbell, Janet Wright, Joan Roberts, Dianne Bradshaw, Edna Newbold, Estelle Mackey, Ismae Culmer, Barbara Dorsette, Yvonne Styles, Mispah Rolle, Esther Swann, Glen, Gerard, Derek and Anthony Rolle, Shanell Evans, Myrtele Gilcua, Alma Rolle, The Weir, McDonald, Rolle, Clarke, Cox, Cooper families, Deaconess Ruth Newbold, Deaconess Sherryleta and Deborah Cox, Dia Smith, Tina Foster Bailey, Crashann Scott, Latoya and Christopher Woodside; Barbara Bullard, Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson, former Senator the Hon. Trevor Whylly, Melinda Chipman, Williamson Chorale, Rhonda Mortimer, Andre Davis, Maria Alcee, Suelynn Stuart, Jerry and Eudane Stubbs, Patsy and Elaine Storr, Trevor Russell, Eldio and Melon Augustav, Stacyann Pinder, Claudia Seymour, Gloria Strachan, Maggie Woods, Catherina Peet, Andrea Michael Seraphin, Jeffrey Culmer, Margaret Walkes, WiliMae Culmer, Edna Bain, Andre Davis, Trevor Farrington, Ethan Francis, Prince Miller, Precious Thompson, Michael Capron, Kiante Davis, Regina Hanna, Rose Dulcio, Derenique Smith, Lionel and Mary Whylly, Sharon Russell, Janet Hanna, Lionel Pinder, Sarah Hepburn, Philmore Cartwright, Gurtlene Edgecombe, Charlton Dames, Delano Jonson, Anthony Mott, Janet Williams, Apostle Giles Johnson, The Ministerial Team, Officers & Members Holy Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church Family & Deaconesses: Yvonne Rolle, Dorothy Rolle, Neacolla Forbes, Edline Smith, Vylma Forbes, Patricia Cartwright, Sheila Kelly (Abaco), The Bahamas Conference of A.M.E. Zion Churches: Shaw Temple, Smith Chapel, and Varick Memorial, Foresight Baptist Church Family, Elder Dennis Taylor and Deaconess Sandra-Lee Taylor, Rev. Dr. Perry Newton and Rev. Doris Newton, Pastor Valarie Roxbury and Glory Garden Family, The Quakoo Street Community Center /Police Station, Centerville Community, Sis. Natalie Knowles and Bahamas Women of God Fellowship Network, New Providence Women of God Ministry, Doctors, and Nurses of the Princess Margaret Hospital, Atlantis, Bahamas, Twisted Limes and Everybody Wins. To all who loved our beloved Cherisse Lucille Rolle, God Bless you!

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.