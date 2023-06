Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Cherisse Lucille Rolle, 54 yrs., a resident of Quakoo Street, died at PMH on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

She is survived by her husband: Kevin Aloyshis Rolle; 1 daughter: Chakaba Rolle; 1 son: Oneal Farrington; aunts: Deaconess Lucille Kelly, Rev. Iris Culmer, Rev. Audette Cherie Wells-Simms, Ginger Knowles & Rev. Jennifer Carey; uncle: John Rolle; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.