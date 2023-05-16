Chinese ambassador brings gifts to Grand Bahama

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas Dai Qingli visited Grand Bahama last week, bringing with her $240,000 in medical supplies for Rand Memorial Hospital and a Chinese acrobatic troupe to celebrate The Bahamas’ Golden Jubilee.

Escorted by Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, the ambassador went to the Rand to hand over the medical supplies to Hospital Administrator Jessica Cartwright.

The shipment of syringes, trays, medical tape and other supplies was the 13th donation by the Chinese government to The Bahamas since the beginning of the pandemic, but Ambassador Qingli said this lot was specifically earmarked for Grand Bahama.

“This is a result of discussions and based on the advice of Minister Moxey and the GBHS (Grand Bahama Health Services),” she said.

“I understand the very important priority of recovery for Grand Bahama is the development and strengthening of the public health systems, and I just want to re-enforce our support in whatever way we can. We hope the supplies will be useful for the shoring up of the medical care system of Grand Bahama.”

Thanking the ambassador, Moxey said, “We have so many similarities, particularly innovation, which we are big on; logistics, maritime and a healthy community.

“Ambassador Qingli has been instrumental in getting supplies not just here on Grand Bahama Island, but throughout the islands. And so, I look forward to further collaboration and reciprocal relations where there will be much exchange in different areas.”

Since suffering major flood damage during Hurricane Dorian, and later adjusting for the onslaught of the pandemic, many key hospital services at the Rand have been interrupted and sections modified.

While most of the services have returned to the premises following renovations and repairs, the administration and physiotherapy departments and the Freeport Community Clinic remain outsourced.

Cartwright said she was pleased to accept the gift.

“Today’s presentation represents the continued kindness, partnership and support of the People’s Republic of China to the Bahamian people,” she said.

“And the partnership that we have with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry for Grand Bahama continues to strengthen our efforts to enhance the quality of care offered to the people of this island.”

Later in the day, the minister and the ambassador attended the acrobatic gala “Authentic China, Splendid Hunan”.

Qingli told the crowd, “The troupe is not only demonstrating their acrobatic skills, but are bringing along the friendship of the Chinese people, and the desire for a stronger partnership between The Bahamas and China.”

Group acrobatics is an art form in China with traditions dating back more than 2,000 years.

The performances include acts such as juggling, cycling while balancing items, cartwheels and tumbling on a high wire or through hoops and spinning plates, all designed to resemble beautiful and delicate displays of strength and endurance.

Moxey thanked the ambassador and the Chinese delegation for being a part of the cultural exchange between the two countries.

“It is an opportunity to learn from one another, to celebrate our differences, and to embrace our shared values,” the minister said.

“We are excited to share the rich cultural heritage of our island, from our vibrant music and dance traditions to our delicious cuisine and warm hospitality.

“Let us embrace this opportunity with open hearts and minds and work together to create a brighter and more prosperous future for our cities and, by extension, our countries.”