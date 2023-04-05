Chinese offer to upgrade rundown national stadium

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium will be in “fair” condition for the CARIFTA Games this weekend, but will need major works to prepare it for the World Relays next year, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said yesterday.

Bowleg said the last estimate placed the needed works at the stadium at around $30 million and the Chinese government has offered to assist with funding the repairs.

He also hinted that the offer includes a request for Chinese workers to be used, something he indicated the current administration does not support.

Bowleg said government officials and other stakeholders are due to meet with the Chinese ambassador this morning to discuss the matter.

The stadium was a $30 million gift from the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas with a formal handing over taking place in 2011.

But in the decade plus since, the stadium has deteriorated.

Bowleg said much of that was due to the fact that the material used to construct it was not compatible with the Bahamian climate.

Asked about the state of the stadium ahead of the CARIFTA Games, Bowleg said, “There’s no major structural damage that will negatively impact anything right now.

“We just see a deterioration of the facility very quickly because of the lesser quality of materials used from the onset when the stadium was constructed.”

He added, “There’s a lot of work that needs to be put into that facility to bring the facility up to standard. What we want is [a facility that] can sustain itself in this atmosphere, this climate here in The Bahamas.”

Bowleg said the $30 million estimated for the upgrade could actually be more given that that estimate was from “two to three years ago”.

He said, “That could be the same or it could be more. Only time will tell.”

The minister added, “There [are] ongoing capital works being done now and the major aspects of the capital works that are necessary to be addressed for the upcoming events are being addressed as we go along. I anticipate shutting the stadium down after CARIFTA.

“That would have further and more in depth work to be done in preparation for the World Relays.

“Based on the assessments done by the contractors and Ministry of Works, there are stages of work that will allow us to put the stadium on its right footing by going in stages and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

The sports minster added, “At the same time, we still want to utilize the facility to a point while [we’re] repairing it, but after CARIFTA there’s going to be some heavy-lifting that needs to be done, and there needs not be any traffic involvement that will slow down the process of preparing it for World Relays, which is May next year.”

Bowleg said he expects to hear a final figure at the meeting today on what upgrades will cost “based on the collaboration between the Ministry of Works and the Chinese government, and I was told they will be giving a report on that”.

He said it will take some time to get the stadium up to the standard the government wishes to see.

“The Chinese government is also willing to assist with some of the funding,” he said.

“It’s their gift to us and they always made it known to us that they were willing to assist; it’s just that under circumstances that we may not have agreed with.

“I know the last administration did not agree with it and we stand on the same premise in some instances as it relates to the Chinese workers coming in to assist.”

Bowleg said that for now, officials are “putting makeup” on the stadium.

“We believe that the makeup that we will put on it will be sufficient (for CARIFTA),” he said, adding that Prime Minister Philip Davis, Minister of Works Alfred Sears, himself, and other officials toured the stadium yesterday.

“The internal aspect has been taken care of. It’s just the external. … We feel very comfortable that we’ve done what we had to do. The Bahamian people will see a facility that is not totally completed, but you can see better than what you would have seen in the previous weeks and months gone by.”

Bowleg was also asked whether he feared any embarrassments during CARIFTA as it relates to the state of the stadium.

He said, “There’s rust in the ceiling and I don’t know who’s going to be looking at that. That’s something we can’t get to right now. That’s too much in a short time.

“The entire roof needs to come off at some point. It’s still strong because it went through a few hurricanes, but again, we have to repair it and take it completely off.

“That’s a part of that $30 million that we spoke about that could end up being much more.”

He said, “The government does not at this time intend to fund 100 percent of this but try to receive assistance from the People’s Republic of China who made it known that they are still interested.

“That’s why they are meeting with us tomorrow (Wednesday). We just need to come to some median agreement on their involvement in assisting us in making sure that what needs to be repaired [takes place] with the right equipment and materials that the Bahamian people will be satisfied, and we can have a facility that should last us much longer.”

Bowleg said government officials have already had several meetings with the Chinese ambassador on the matter.

The stadium has long been an eyesore in certain respects.

In 2018, then-Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said it needed renovations.

He said the stadium had deteriorated significantly since it was opened.

“At some stage, the stadium will have to be closed for some work to be done, as the current state of deterioration will not be permitted to fester,” Bannister said.

“Engineers have identified many challenges in design, equipment functionality, securing spare parts, lack of maintenance, obsolete equipment and a lack of training. We plan to conduct electrical and building works to the stadium, and this investment will most likely be in the range of some $10.8 million.”