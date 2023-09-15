Chisholm out with knee discomfort

Bahamian professional baseball player with the Miami Marlins Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr. is day to day after suffering from knee discomfort in the Marlins 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Chisholm was out of the lineup on Thursday, and the Marlins fell to the National League Central Division leading Brewers, 4-2, and dropped the series three games to one.

According to reports, Chisholm tweaked his right knee while trying to beat out a throw to first after grounding into a double play in the top of the fourth inning. He told reporters afterwards that it wasn’t anything serious, and was available to come off the bench on Thursday, but never entered the game.

The Marlins enter a huge weekend series on their home field against the National League East Division winning Atlanta Braves, and they will certainly need their star center fielder as they look to stay in the National League playoff race in Major League Baseball (MLB). Thankfully for the Marlins, two of the teams they are battling with for the final wild card spot in playoffs, the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks, both lost yesterday. The other team, the San Francisco Giants, were idle as their game with the Colorado Rockies was postponed.

All four teams are separated by just a half game in the standings. The Giants lead the way with a 75-71 win/loss record, the Reds and Diamondbacks are both 76-72 and the Marlins have a 75-72 record.

With a little over two weeks remaining in the season, every game is vital. Following their weekend series at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, against the Braves, the Marlins will host the Mets and the Brewers before going on the road to end the season against the Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It’s disappointing for Chisholm, who has struggled with his health over the course of his MLB career, but when healthy, he is one of the most exciting and dynamic young players in the league. The 25-year-old center field is optimistic and there’s a chance that he could play against the Braves this weekend.

Through 82 games this year, Chisholm has maintained a .252 batting average with 16 home runs, 40 RBIs (runs batted in) and 39 runs scored. He also has 19 stolen bases.

Chisholm’s injury is the latest on a growing list of injured stars for the Marlins. The list includes reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, hard-hitting outfielder Jorge Soler, veteran Avisail Garcia, and young starter Trevor Rogers.