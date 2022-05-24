Chisholm pulled from game against Braves

In the midst of a breakout season, Bahamian professional baseball player Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr. – the starting second baseman of the Miami Marlins in Major League Baseball (MLB) – was pulled from Sunday’s game with tightness in his left hamstring, the club announced.

The Marlins won the finale of a three-game set with the World Series Champions Atlanta Braves, 4-3, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, after dropping the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday. They will travel to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, for two games against in-state team the Tampa Bay Rays starting this evening before having Thursday off and facing the Braves in three more games on the weekend – this time at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Marlins are fourth in the National League East Division with an 18-22 win/loss record – eight and a half games behind the front-running New York Mets (28-15). The Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are tied for second at 19-22 – just a half-game ahead of the Marlins. The Washington Nationals bring up the rear in that division with a 14-28 record.

As for Chisholm, he is having a strong second full season in the majors, but he may be headed for his injured list for the first time this season depending on the severity of the injury. He was removed from Sunday’s game after just two innings and replaced by hometown native, and 24-year-old rookie, Joe Dunand, who was just recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day.

Chisholm, 24, is having a phenomenal season for the Marlins – among the best second basemen and players in the league in a number of offensive categories. Chisholm has a .290/.341/.581 slash line with seven home runs and six stolen bases – possibly on his way to a 30-30 season. Chisholm has driven in 27 and scored 21 runs.

The Bahamian speedster leads the league in triples at four; he’s tied for 15th in steals with six, tied for seventh in slugging percentage (SLG) at .581, 11th in on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) at .922, in a three-way tie for 14th in runs batted in (RBIs) at 27, and he’s tied for 22nd in batting average at .290.

In his last seven games, Chisholm is batting .320 (8-for-25) with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Defensively, Chisholm has 58 putouts and 77 assists in 138 total chances this season. He has helped turn 17 double plays and has a fielding percentage of .978. The Marlins’ lead-off hitter was well on his way to his first career MLB All-Star selection. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game, the 92nd edition of the classic, is set for Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

On Saturday, Braves’ baserunner Ozzie Albies made contact with Chisholm’s left knee while attempting to steal second base. Chisholm stayed in the game, but appeared to be in discomfort in batting and running the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Be that as it may, he started at second on Sunday. In the lead-off spot, he drew a first-inning walk and came around to score following a double by Jesús Aguilar and a sacrifice fly by Garrett Cooper. Chisholm appeared to be moving gingerly and, after fielding a couple grounders in the top of the second, Marlins’ manager Don Mattingly decided to remove him from the game.

Chisholm spent time on the injury list three times in his first full season in the majors in 2021 – his longest due to a left hamstring strain at the beginning of May 2021, missing 16 games.

Chisholm’s unique combination of power, speed, hand-eye coordination, athleticism and overall game awareness has him recognized as one of the more impactful players in Major League Baseball. He was also recently recognized as the most electrifying player in the majors by Ben Verlander of FOX Sports and as the best second baseman in the game by National MLB Columnist Joel Reuter.