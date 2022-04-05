Christian Council head supports push to raise age of consent for sex to 18

Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said yesterday the age of consent for sex should be raised from 16 to 18.

“If…adulthood and the ability to do certain things in our country is 18, then I would think something as serious as sex should be 18 also,” Fernander said.

“So, as a pastor, as a father and a son, I would say 18 is an appropriate age to give consent.”

The age of consent for homosexual sex is already 18 in The Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said Cabinet is looking at raising the legal age of consent for heterosexual sex from 16.

His comments came after Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe came under fire in multiple circles for saying that a four-year sentence given to a man who impregnated a 14-year-old girl was too severe.

Munroe said the perpetrator should have received a lesser sentence as part of the plea deal because the victim willingly had sex with him, despite her being under the age of consent.

Under the Sexual Offences Act, anyone convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person “above 14 years of age and under 16 years of age, whether with or without the consent of the person with whom he had unlawful sexual intercourse” is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for life.

Former Mount Tabor Church Senior Pastor Bishop Neil Ellis said yesterday that Munroe’s comments were “inappropriate”.

“I didn’t think he should be commenting as the minister of national security as it relates whether the law was harsh, whether it was not harsh enough,” he said.

“The judge made a ruling and I think the public has the right to have an outcry. But the minister, given who he is, too, he was sounding like too much of a defense attorney as opposed to the minister of national security.”

Ellis said Munroe’s comments sent the wrong message to victims of sexual offenses.

He said Munroe should have defended or spoken on behalf of the victim rather than the perpetrator.