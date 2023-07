DEATH NOTICE

Christiane Georges, 89 yrs., a resident of #45 Malcolm Road & formerly of Anse A Foleur, Haiti, died at her residence on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

She is survived by her 3 daughters: Elyanise Ettienne of Miami, Fl., Philomene Jean of Anse A Foleur, Haiti & Angelia George; numerous grand & great grandchildren; 1 sister: Marc of Haiti; 1 brother: Colbert Clerizier; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.