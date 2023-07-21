Christie: Haiti talks a work in progress

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who recently visited Haiti as part of CARICOM’s Eminent Persons Group (EPG), said Haitian leaders are optimistic that a path to elections can happen.

“It’s a work in progress,” he said yesterday.

“It’s complex. It’s difficult. It has to be understood that we have been invited by CARICOM to assist the Haitian stakeholders towards making decisions that will secure the country and provide a path to elections.

“Once we are able to do that, then you move into the democratization of Haiti that everyone is waiting for.

“In the meantime, we have to be very concerned about the violence, the gangs and the control that they have, the impact that they have, the kidnappings. Women who tell harrowing stories of being assaulted.”

He added, “Even though Haiti is going through an incredibly bad situation, they are very optimistic about what will happen.

“I think, at the end of the day, we will continue our meetings as early as tomorrow, where we have Zoom meetings with stakeholders in Haiti.”

The EPG is made up of Christie and former prime ministers Dr. Kenny Anthony of Saint Lucia, and Bruce Golding of Jamaica. They visited Haiti from July 12 to 15 and met with Haitian stakeholders to support dialogue on finding a solution to the ongoing crises facing the country, elections and governance.

Reporting on the EPG’s visit, CARICOM said some progress was made in reducing the items for negotiation between Haitian leaders.

“The EPG recommended that talks between the various groups, which had taken place since the Jamaica meeting, should continue in order to help narrow the differences between the protagonists,” CARICOM said.

“It also advocated the importance of trust-building by the government. The EPG informed it would return to Haiti in the coming weeks to renew its facilitation efforts.”

Haiti has been in a state of crisis since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Officials at the United Nations (UN) have said that murders, rapes, kidnappings and lynchings were on the rise in Haiti. Much of the violence, officials say, is concentrated in Port-au-Prince and gang related.

UN Secretary General António Guterres recently urged the UN Security Council to take “bold and immediate” action to stem the violence and brutality in Haiti.