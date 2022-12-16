Funeral Announcement

Christine Lauretta Curtis, age 47 years, a resident of #77 Dignity Gardens, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at Christ Temple Apostolic Ministries, Faith Ave, North. Officiating will be Bishop Clifford McIntosh, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Southern Cemetery, Spikenard and Cowpen Roads.

Christine is predeceased by her father: Bishop Rosald Williams; Brothers: Jeremiah & Demetrius Williams.

She is survived by her husband: Aaron Curtis; Mother: Martha Abigail Fife; Step Mother: Berris Williams; Sisters: June Fife, Yvette McCartney-Meredith, Debbie and Emerald Williams, Lisa Williams, Denise Williams-Brown, Fredericka Williams-Hanna; Brothers: Andrew and Arthur Fife, Rosald Williams Jr. , Harcourt, Mcygver, Stephen Williams; Sisters in Law: Janet & Natasha Curtis and Linda Mitchel, Shevan Evans; Brothers in law: Larry Meredith, Charles Hanna, Gregory Brown, Earnest & Jerry Miller Raymon & Rudy Mackey; Uncle and Aunt: Benjamin and Luella Fife; Nieces: Shamekia Hampton, Norrain Williams, Eugenia Williams, Ashley Williams, Demetria Lowe, Kadiesha Lowe, Stephanique Williams, Mckayah Williams, Anjolie Meredith, Alya Meredith; Nephews: Charles Hanna Jr, Ashton Williams, Kevin Bain, Jermaine Sands, Mcgyver Williams Jr; Grand Nieces: Amaiah Williams, Emreshia Strachan, Breniah Moss; Grand Nephews: Kevin Bain Jr, Armani Williams, Ashvin Walkes; Childhood Friend: Christine D. King Wallen; Special Friends: Elder Charles and Charmine Anderson, Bishop Clifford and Evangelist Faye McIntosh, Bishop Paul and Minister Hellen Mcphee, Minister Nellie Robinson, Chedi and Minister Loretta Ferguson, Evangelist Denise Rolle, Evangelist Gloria Dorsett, Evang. Patricia Rolle, Judy Mcphee, Pastor Troy and Evangelist Mott, Evang. Candice Rolle; Cousins, other Relatives and Friends: Anthony, Lloyd, David and Haram Fife, Beatrice, Corretta Fife-Johnson, Debbie Fife-Green, Joseph Romer, Florence Romer-Rolle, Henry and Agnus Romer, Gina Romer-Bain, Esau Romer, Margarine Romer, Joan Thurston-Colebrooke, Paula Romer, Theresa Rolle, Maria Ferguson Lorenzo Ferguson, Anna Ferguson, Madelyn Fife-Darlying, Juanita Colebrooke-Rolle, Janice Colebrooke-Baptiste, Philip and Christine King, Leonardo Williams,Terrel and Handran Miller, Alceno Burrows, Cedric Thompson, Lucrecia and Shawn Rolle, Philando Taylor, Dellarese and Clayton Russell, Latoya Moss, Thomas Vellacott, Nicola Romer, Jason Romer, Sharnell Romer Graham, Eunice Bullard, Angelique Romer, David Romer Jr., Terez Romer, Paula Romer, Debbie Brennen Phillip Romer, Rochelle Romer, Olive and Christopher King, Pauline Williams, Philippa Romer, Ingrid Romer, Melony Romer, Trevor Romer, Darron Romer, Adrian Romer, Philando Taylor, Kenria and Karon Romer Santino Romer, Jayson & Kendra Romer, Danielle Romer, Darius Romer, Ellimae Cooper, Pastor Ernestine Small, Rosyln Rolle, Lauretta Marshall, Stacy Taylor, Wanda Farrington, Carla Olytree, Lynden, Leander and Cardinal Farrington, Muriel Lightbourne, Elder Anthony Walkine, Apostle David Jr. & Pastor Franchon Braynen, Mildred Anderson & family, Janette Curtis & family, Natasha Curtis & family, Mrs. Sylvia Wallace & family, Mrs. Oliva Evans and family, Muriel Lightbourne, Mrs. Mava Ferguson & family, Mrs. Velma Johnson & family, Mrs. Grace Russell & family, S.M.A Authority, the Straw Market Association, President and other and friends at the Straw Market, the congregation of Devine Praise & Worship Ministries, Bishop David Braynen Sr. and Christ Temple Apostolic Ministries, Pastor Lance Wallace and Church of The Lord Jesus Temple family, F.O.A, One Way Holiness Apostolic family, Church of Jesus Christ. F.O.A, Mountain Top Church of Jesus Christ 1&2, Pentecostal Assemblies of The World churches, Carmichael Baptist Holiness Church family, The Fife, Romer, Ferguson, Anderson, Rolle, Robinson, Armbrister, Oliver, Williams, Curtis Families, the entire community of Dignity Gardens; Special Thanks: Bishop David Braynen Sr., Pastor of Christ Temple Apostolic Ministries, Doctor Shekeria Whylly, all doctors & nurses at the South Beach Clinic, Flamingo Gardens Clinic and P.M.H, the entire community of Dignity Gardens; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm and at the Church on Saturday, from 10am until service time.