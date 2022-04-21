Funeral Service for the late Christine Madelene Major, 88 years of Mt. Pleasant Village, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at Carmichael Bible Church, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Pastor Alex Thompson assisted by Pastor Diane Lightbourne. Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens & Mausoleums Cemetery, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Christine is survived by her Children: Ruth Bonaby, Phillip, Paul, and Christopher Major; Daughters-in-law: Myrtle, Joanne, and Millicent Major; Grandchildren: Gavin Major Sr., Uzoma (Rev. Oliver Lee) Wilson, Ron (Angelica) Major, Delreco and Dereca Bonaby, Davano Major, Paul Major Jr., Tennessee (Fr. DeAngelo) Bowe, Gina, Inga, and Dillion (Dencia) Burrows, Dino Flowers, Terry, Raj, Deandra, Amonda, Angelo, Christopher Jr. and Crystal Major; Great-grandchildren: Gavin Jr., Kelvin, Gabrielle, Ron Jr., Brianna, and Josiah Major; Paris, Perisian, Zion, Mariah, Devanya, Christopher III and Prince Major, Kymani Bowe, Jessica, Jeremy and Oliver Wilson Jr.; Sister-in-law: Elizabeth Knowles; Numerous nephews and nieces including: Clearie, Granville, Sukishia Bethel, Earla Hanna, Melanie (Edwin) Thompson, Henry and Frankie Knowles, Francine Micklewhite, Theresa Culmer, David and Andrew Johnson, Cynthia Lyles, Shirley Gibson, Iva Bullard, Nedra Marcellus, Crystal and Butch Gardiner, Nancy and Henry Lawrence, Lorrie Felton, Naomi Symonette and Brent Lightbourne; Other relatives and friends: Rev. S. Alexander and Doreen Thompson, the Carmichael Bible Church Family, Rev. Dr. Michael and Rev. Hilda Symonette, the St. James Native Baptist Church Family, The Kemp Road and Mt. Pleasant Village communities, Alice Johnson and Family, Denise Cargill and Family, Glen and Wendy Lightbourne and Family, Derek Bonaby, Larry Sawyer and Family, Kelda Rolle-Major and Family, Helena Whymms and Gernyka Gibson.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday April 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until service time.