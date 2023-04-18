Funeral Service for Christine Outten age 73 years and a resident of# 72 Gooseberry Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama, will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at A Call to Holiness Ministry Agape House, Pioneer’s Loop. Officiating will be Apostles Rev’d Dr. Anthony & Anne Grant. Interment will follow at Le Pavillion, East Settler’s Way.

Cherished memories are lovingly held in the hearts of her children: Georgina Pratt, Kevin Smith, Ricardo Outten, Kyri Williams, and Kate Outten-Cumberbatch; grandchildren: Makeda Stubbs, Kishmere Rolle, Korea (Muhammed)Mansor, Katrina, Kevin Jr. and Kaylin Smith, Tion and J’Nya Outten, Angela Greene, Amari Fierrera, Aniscka, Hailey, Giles, Omesha, Makayla, Symphony. Luckster and Tess; great grandchildren: Lyric Rolle, Kiaus Smith, Moses and Job Mansor; siblings: Sydney (Debbie), Ossie “Whitlean” Outten-Smith, Charles,Lopez, Wendell and Glen Outten, Iona (Marlin) Bethel, Mae Rahming(Cecil); nieces & nephews: Palma Moss, Willise Taylor, Sherrene Stalder, Sidney Bauer, Rodger Outten, Bobijane Newton, Patrice, Tanishner Fowler, , Ericka Hamilton, Sheniqua Cox, Simone Dryer, Hanchell Collie, Quetel Deveaux, Malissa Smith, Abigail Pratt, Lynda Outten, Pear Pratt, Ramon Bartlett, Winzel Smith, Quinton, Conrad and Lavar Outten, Erickson, Aaron, Ivan and Jamie Deveaux, Abdul Armbrister; grandnieces &nephews: Ramon Pinder, CJ, Brittney Robinson, Tarino, Alcott, Perraneka, Morrisonique, Rico Jr.,Izaiah, Ivan, Erickson Jr., Kimora, Alethea, Shania Albury, Tempest, Jada, Ramon Jr,Don Pratt Jr,Ronnie, Donia, Bradley Jr, Trenton, Dyonne, Micheal, Lavon, Taliyaj, Bria, Renea, Darius, Elijah; adopted mother: Dorothy Lightbourne; adopted siblings: Ricardo (Judith) and Andy (Wanda) Lightbourne, Monique (Chris)Leary, Anischa Nolen and Salena Sawyer; adopted children: Erica Rolle, Debbie Meadows, Jay Williams, Patrice Thompson, Chantelle Stuart, Arnold Neely, Samuel Rolle, Douglas Miller; cousins: Children of Ralph Lightbourne, Children of Walter Lightbourne, Children of Cornelius Lightbourne, Sandy Point Burrows Family, Sandy Point Lightbourne Family, Leroy Lightbourne & Family, Monica Delancy & Family, Children of Edgar Outten, Jewline Missick & Family, Bishop Simon Hall, Fairleen Missick & Family, Edward Outten & Family, Curly Rahming; godchildren: Bianca Ferguson, Darnita Carey, Tracey Laing, Tonya Butler, Olethea Miller, Kathier Rolle-Duncombe, Kaylisa Isaac Deveaux, Lakita Burrows, Nekcola Rolle, Garnet Rolle Jr., Jasmine Knowles, Meko Knowles, Stephon & Andrew Rahming, Kevin Tomlinson; her boys: Rodney Flowers, Brando Bradsure, Chase Taylor, Dwight Roberts, Arthur Spencer, Terrence Smith, Fedore Smith, Tazmon Sutherland, Devardo Bevans, Merrick Roker; prayer partners: Pastor Keith & Allison Palmer, Elder Ruth Smith, Min. Elsimae Palmer, Min. Mattie Mills; other close relatives & special friends: Barbara Barnes & Family, Claudette Ewing & Family, Marsha Ferguson, Naomi Seymour & Family, Ethelmae Moss & Family, Edith Gardiner & Family, Paulie Butler, Karen Marshall, Brenda Ferguson &Family, Wayne & Marsha Stubbs, Colette & Jade Bootle, Henry & Janette Adderley, Bradley Armbrister & Family, Daphne Davis, Desleane Cumberbatch Lowe, Senator James Rolle-Turner. Neko & Barbara Grant, Vernon Burrows, Lorenzo Gibson & Family, Kenneth Basden & Family, Henrietta Rolle & Family, Dorothy Walkes & Family, Mervin & Violet Wright, Henry Darville & Family, Trevor Russell & Family, Philip Cox & Family, Clyde Lundy, Francis Curry & Family, Philip Sherman, Terrance Bastian Family, Theresa Butler & Family, Eva Swan & Family, Brenda Smith & Family, Garrette Swan & Family, Prince Mackey & Family, Jermaine Adderley & Family, Evelyn Henfield & Family, Cynthia Swann & Family, Carlton Cooper & Family, Ezra Fox, Sherine and Malinda Beckles, Cleophas Bevans & Family, Joan Scott & Family, Jerry Lowe & Family, Christine McPhee & Family Merrill Dorsette & Family, Clement Bostfield, Kenneth Flowers, Sherrick Martin, Andrew McKinney, Bridgette Hall & Family, Educators & Staff of Huntley Christie High School Nicholls Town Andros, The Department of Auditor General, Bahamas Customs Department, Dr. Odeda Stubbs, Dr. K.Collie, Dr. Burton, Dr. Kemp, Doctors and staff of Jackson Memorial Hospital, Apostle Rev. Dr. Anthony & Ann Grant, Elders, Leaders and Members of Agape House Call to Holiness Church, Hon. Michael C. Pintard and Family. Neighbors: (Pioneers Loop) Campbell Family , Cartwright Family, Farrington Family, Fox Family, Grant Family, Henfield Family, Jones Family, Neilly Family, Neymour Family, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING

Relatives and friends may sign the book of condolences at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time and the service has been entrusted to Yager Funeral Home & Crematorium, Queen’s Highway.