Christmas brings out the spirit of giving

This holiday season, many Grand Bahama residents have been giving back through multiple feeding programs providing individuals and families with hot meals or grocery items.

Operation Christmas, a collaborative effort between Apostle Phalmon Ferguson of United Faith Ministries International in New Providence and the Bahamas Union of Teachers’ Freeport branch, was launched on December 22, 2022.

The goal was to provide hot meals for 3,000 locals while inspiring “hope, faith, and love”, according to Apostle Ferguson.

“Some people in Grand Bahama are really going through a difficult time,” said Shaquelle Newman, an unemployed mother of three.

“I am not working at the moment and it is hard keeping food on the table. I was able to get food for myself and my children, so I am very thankful and appreciative of what these people are doing.”

Another organization that spread the Christmas cheer by giving back in a major way is the Grand Bahama branch of Bahamas Red Cross.

Administrator Stephanie Barr admitted that it was tough but the charity continued its daily feeding program throughout the year and, approaching Christmas again partnered with AML Foods Limited for the “Feed 5000” initiative.

Barr said, “The aim is to help provide as many holiday meals as possible for less fortunate families. We know the condition that we are in on Grand Bahama and we just want to provide some holiday cheer where we can, and there is no better way to do that than by giving back to those who really need it.”

Initially, the grocery items were provided in a package for each family.

The program has since evolved to allow individuals to purchase their own items from Solomon’s with a card valued at $50.

“It was a wonderful decision to give recipients the option to shop for themselves and purchase whatever they wanted instead of having a prepackaged bag or a hot meal.” Barr said.

“This gave the individual some independence and the opportunity to sustain themselves for a little while longer by buying what they liked or needed.”

Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) is also giving back this Christmas season.

Founded by Dudley Seide, ROYO is no stranger to helping out in the community by distributing daily hot meals and weekly grocery packages to families in need throughout the year. However, Seide said that Christmastime is a special time so he tries to do even more, especially for those on the outskirts of the island.

“Last week we did a two-day event called the Vicky Martell Christmas Giveaway which included an island wide feeding,” he said.

“We also gave groceries and toys for the children in Pinder’s Point, Lewis Yard, Mack Town, West End, Mather Town, Smith’s Point, High Rock, Pelican Point, and McLean’s Town.

“These areas were chosen because many of these areas are [farther] out and persons have trouble with transportation to pick up the items, so we delivered everything to those areas.

“Then there were giveaways in the inner city communities.”

Seide reminisced on his childhood and cited the lack of Christmas celebrations at home as one of his reasons for ensuring that children were included in the giveaways.

“It was important for me to see to it that the children received gifts because it is the Christmas season and many of them may not be able to receive a present in their home.” he said.

“Growing up, I didn’t really have a Christmas or get gifts, so I wanted to make sure that I put a smile on the faces of the children in these communities as well.”

Approximately 2,000 people benefitted from the events that ROYO organized, but Seide isn’t done with giving just yet.

Another giveaway is scheduled for the first Saturday in January to bring some more cheer to the East End community.

Seide noted that none of it would be possible without his sponsors which include corporate donors.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone who has donated throughout the year, but a special thank you to those who supported the Christmas giveaway,” he said.

“PharmaChem was a major donor. I would also like to thank Ian and Barbara Rolle and GBPA, as well as FINCO, Lucayan International School, and Family Guardian who all gave toys or donations.”

With the holiday season coming to a close, Christmas giveaways have begun to decrease. However, the organizations plan to continue giving back all year long in 2023.

“I am optimistic and looking forward to continuing our efforts with helping those in need, and I am hopeful that we will be able to give back even more in 2023,” Seide said.

Barr added, “Red Cross is known for their commitment to assisting persons in need, and we will continue that good work throughout 2023.”