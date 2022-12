Death Notice For Christoff Hanna, 59

A resident of Fox Hill died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on the Wednesday 23rd December 2022

He is survive by his dear wife: Daphne Hanna , Mother: Joyce Hanna, 1 Son: Christoff Jr., 4 brothers: Ned, Pastor Peter Hanna, Simeon and Kim, 2 sisters: Elva and Maureen and a host of relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date