Funeral Service

For

Christopher Barrett, 26

of #30 Misty Close, Misty Gardens will be held on Sunday 4th September 11:00a.m. at Good News Seventh-day Adventist Church, Flamingo Gardens. Officiating will Pastor Nikita Thompson and she will be assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F Kennedy and Gladstone Road, Nassau, Bahamas

left to cherish his memories are his parents: Richard and Vivienne Barrett, Grandmother Miss Ivy Gordan, Brothers: Germain, Richardo and Delton Barrett, Sisters: Patricia Barrett and Danielle Lewis, Sisters-in-law: Lakeisha, Brenda and Shannon Barrett, Adopted Brothers: Richard Bryan & Phillip Armbrister, Nieces: Breanna, Emily and Shanoya, Nephews: Andraudo and Shanoya, Aunts: Annette Meek, Angella Meek, Moreene Cooper, Karen Madden, Erica Madden, Garcia Madden, Judene Madden, Sharon Simpson, Marcia Morgan, Rebecca Lightbourne, Sharon St. Brice, Yvonne Josephs, Sonia Dacasta, Bernice Fergurson, Eunice Butler, Uncles: Paul Meek, Ivoy Meek, Gary Baker, Kenneth Powell, Wayne Josephs, Hugh Gordan, Cousins: Rose Miller, Stephen

and Natasha Jones, Glen & Tamara Jump, Tamara Rolle, Andre Gordan, Wayne Reid; Many more relatives, friends, church and community, including Cameron Taylor, Sergeo, Amber Johnson, Kayla Bright, Euneicea Butler and Gloria Osei, Pastor Kenny Deveaux, President of the Bahamas conference of SDA, Good News SDA hurch Family, Breath of Life SDA church Family, Elder Paul Miller & BBN Family, The Misty Gardens Community especially Sandra Thurston and family, The Johnson family, The Bains, The McIntosh and The Mackey Families. Elder Phillip Morris & Family, Lynford Scavella and Family, Ashley Edwards, Sandra Longley & Family, Simba French & Family, Keith Russell & Family, Barbara Archer & family, Lucson Polycarpe & Family.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, Bahamas on Thursday, 1st September – Friday, 2nd September, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 4th September, 2022 at Good News Seventh-day Adventist Church, Flamingo Gardens 10:00 a.m. until service time