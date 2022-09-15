Death Notice

Christopher Cox, Age 56 of Palm Beach Street and Cordeaux Avenue, died on Monday, September 12th, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Deangelo, Jathone, Cressward and Latrell Cox; Daughters: Chrysanthia and Lacrista Cox; Sisters: Donna, Sharon and Jacqueline Lewis; Gail Charlow, Alneka Russell, Dotlee Fox and Valerie Miller; brothers: Kemuel Lewis, Alex Higgs, Dwight, Dehren, Keith, Darrel, Deanza II and Daswell Cox; aunts: Ms. Margarette Peggy Ferguson Gareia and Clarista Williams; grandchildren: Deangelo Jr., Daja, Jamir, Cressward Jr. and Kaden Cox; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.