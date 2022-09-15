Obituaries

Christopher Cox

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email September 15, 2022
0 114 Less than a minute

Death Notice

Christopher Cox, Age 56 of Palm Beach Street and Cordeaux Avenue, died on Monday, September 12th, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Deangelo, Jathone, Cressward and Latrell Cox; Daughters: Chrysanthia and Lacrista Cox; Sisters: Donna, Sharon and Jacqueline Lewis; Gail Charlow, Alneka Russell, Dotlee Fox and Valerie Miller; brothers: Kemuel Lewis, Alex Higgs, Dwight, Dehren, Keith, Darrel, Deanza II and Daswell Cox; aunts: Ms. Margarette Peggy Ferguson Gareia and Clarista Williams; grandchildren: Deangelo Jr., Daja, Jamir, Cressward Jr. and Kaden Cox; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email September 15, 2022
0 114 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of CLEVELAND BERNARD RUSSELL

CLEVELAND BERNARD RUSSELL

September 15, 2022
Photo of DEANN LAING-JONES

DEANN LAING-JONES

September 15, 2022
Photo of CALVIN “COW” MARTIN

CALVIN “COW” MARTIN

September 15, 2022
Photo of ALPHA “ALFRED” MALACHI COOPER

ALPHA “ALFRED” MALACHI COOPER

September 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker