Solemn Semi-Military Funeral and Burial for the late Retired Police Constable #1267 Mr. Christopher Herbert Thompson, “Soupy”, “Tommy”, “Tommy Gun” age 64 years a resident of Roland Avenue Boyd Subdivision will be held on Saturday July 1st, 2023, 10:00 am, at Evangelistic Temple Collins Avenue, Nassau, Bahamas.

Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Vaughan L. Cash Senior Pastor, Evangelistic Temple assisted by Canon Roscoe Davies and Final Rest will follow in the Eastern Cemetery, Nassau Bahamas.

Left to Mourn and Cherish his Everlasting Memories are: Wife: Nancy Lorde Decosta, Aunt: Alvetha Black, Princess Miller mother of Kenneffe Thompson Annette Chambers-Thompson mother of Khalil, Julien and Christopher Thompson Brothers: Allan Thompson (Christine), Preston Thompson Jr., Dr. Rubin Thompson (Loretta), Jeffery Thompson (Katrina), Patrick Thompson (Cyprianna), Anthony Thompson Sr. (Janice), Sister: Christine Yvonne Thompson, Sisters-In-Law: Carolyn McKenzie, Audrey Saunders and Claire Lloyd, Grandchildren: Kaylee, Kenneth, Kenneffe Jr. and Jayla Rose-Dream Thompson, Nieces: Vannessa Dorsett, Karen Dorsett, Joy Culmer, Sherice Johnson, Devonia Roberts, Dr. Crystal Thompson, Alisha Thompson, Brittney Thompson, Patrina Thompson and Breon Thompson, Nephews: Dr. Lionel Thompson (Monique), Benedictine Thompson (Net), Dr. Randal Thompson (Melissa), Angelo Thompson (Dymphina), Shaquille Thompson, Anthony Thompson Jr., Rashad Thompson, Temiko Smith, Harrington Bastian, Wellington Bastian Jr., Alaska Dorsett and Greg Cleare, Cousins: Ann Miller, Stephanie and Genevieve Fowler, Anastasia Sylvester, Crystal Taylor, Jackie Collie, Vernitta Collie, Adrian Collie (Etheria), George Collie (Sarah), Jason Collie (USA), Steve Arnett, Emma Arnett (USA), Janice Black, David Fowler, Emmanuel Black, Kevin Black, Randon Black, Elkin Black, Landeraux Smith and Sherice Smith. Children of Laura Newman, Linda Newman, Wayne Newman (USA). Children of Alvetha Black (Bahamas), Grandniece: Shadia Thompson, God Child: Renka Brown Hanna, Grand Nieces and Nephews, Treasured Friends and Family: Petra Dailey and Family, Garnet Ellis (Patricia), Papi Deveaux, Sidney Deveaux and family, Jen Gardiner, Jayson Moxey (Eloise), Sharon Rahming, Colleen Carter, Delicia Forbes, Chief Magistrate Joan FergusonPratt, Justice W. Renae McKay, Justice Donna Newton, Eden Zonicle, Jaynell Newton, Inga Saunders, Sandra Bethel and family (Long Island), Petra Haven, Tyla Collymore, Lamar Pinder, The Staff of Believe Wines Co., Anton Smith, Atalia Cash, Rev. Dr. Vaughan Cash (Wendy), Dr. Ricquel Greene, Lael Johnson, Sophia Scholz and Family (Texas).Chambers Family (Trinidad and Tobago, Maryland) Phillips Family (Trinidad and Tobago), Joseph Family (Canada), Vivian Minnis and family, Rosemary Pintard and family (Exuma) Larry Pinder, Dianne Thompson, Gaitor’s of Moore’s Island, Reno Forbes (Paula) and Vincent Wring and family. Special Mention: Eldridge Mcphee and The Bel Canto Singers, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Magistrate Court’s Staff, Supreme Courts Staff, Mosko Construction Co. Staff, Department of Environmental Health Staff, Special thanks goes out to the EMS and the Doctors and Staff at the Emergency Room at Princess Margaret Hospital. The family apologizes for any names not mentioned.

May His Soul Rest in Peace

The Body will Repose at the Paul Farquharson Conference Center, East Hill Street on Thursday 29th June 2023 (Today’s Date) from 10.00am to 4.00pm and at the church from 9.00am on Saturday until Service Time.