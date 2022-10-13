Funeral Service

for Christopher “Puppy” or “Chris” Mackey Age: 50 of Pinedale Street and formerly of BARC, North Andros will be held on Saturday, 15th October, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Transformation Ministries Bahamas, #11 Dignity Gardens, Nassau, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Bishop Steven Adderley assisted by Elder Troy Mott and Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will be at the Southern Cemetery, Spikenard Road, Nassau.

Christopher was pre-deceased by his parents: The late Suffragan Bishop Wilfred and Inez Mackey, sisters: Genevieve Bastian and Florence; brothers: Steve and Leon Mackey; niece: Yvette Nakita Strachan.

He will forever be remembered and loved by his: Queen: Esther Chrisshon Mackey;

Daughter: Abigail Frazier;

Sons: Nickas Sr. and Aaron Frith Sr.;

Former wife and caretaker: Pastor Shonaray Mackey; Brothers: Prince “Bulla” (Barbaralyn), Oral (Betty) and Edison (Debra), (Monet) Mackey

Adopted brother: Clayton Mackey

Sisters: Brendamae(Perry)Wilson, Merald Joseph, Michelle (Oral) Hinsey, Renna (John) Marshall, Shantell (Cordell) Riley and (Everette) Bastian;

Aunts: Evangelist Rachel, Cordella, Madrey Mackey and Adrianna Lowe of Ft. Lauderale, Florida

Uncles: Harold and Pastor Abraham Mackey

Nieces & Nephews: Navonne, Diann, Donnel, Alfreda, Sanovia, Tiffany, Keithra, Keisha, Brenden, Natanya, Clinton, Ava Brandon, Advardo, Oral Jr., Lynette, Leola, Leonardo, Marlin, Leandra, Lynette, Anton, Olrica Hinsey, Ridge, Olrenika, Marochelle, Oralynn, Rojina & Marcus McKenzie, Stephon, Jayron, Rayshawn, Paris, Rakell, Tyrell Numerous Grandnieces and Grandnephews too numerous to mention.

Sisters-in-law: Latasia Johnson and Charene Hepburn

Other Relatives and Friends:

James and Nelson Bethel and family, Evelyn Johnson and family, Freeport, Grand Bahama, Pentecostal Assembly of the World, Vernon Sargent & family, Floyd Newbold & family, Shelia LeFleur & family, Reindell Marshall & family all of North Andros, Kadeem Perry Bethel, Florida, The entire communities of BARC, North and Central Andros and Mr. Carlton Bowleg Godchild: Andre Sweeting

Special Mention: Bishop Steven Adderley & Family (North Andros), Remonda, Zephanie and Rosa Moore, Allen & Yvette and Family, Dr. Neely and Sister Smith, Male Surgical 1 and other nurses and doctors who cared for Chris while been admitted in Princess Margaret Hospital, Evangelist Renaldo Barton (Prayer Partner), Mr. Earle LeFluer and other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Please forgive us if your names were unintentionally left out

Friends may be the last respects in the chapel At Last Mile of the way Funeral Chapel limited. Located in the (former jumper Brothers Bakery building) On Pinedale Street.Friday 14th October 2022 from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. and again at the church ,On Saturday 15th October 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

May His Soul Rest In Peace