Chub Cay developer loses lawsuit

The developer of Chub Cay Resort and Marina lost a lawsuit filed against it by neighboring property owners regarding their right of easement and the use of large vehicles on Chub Cay.

Richard and Pamella Escobar, Charles Vose Jr. and Msairnsea LLC filed the action against Chub Cay Realty LLC, the developer of Chub Cay, seeking a declaration that they are entitled to access the resort even though they are not members of the prestigious Chub Cay Club in the Berry Islands; and that the developer be prevented from restricting their use of vehicles that are not golf carts.

Based on a grant of easements (GOE) deed entered into in July 2004, the plaintiffs asserted that they are entitled to access Chub Cay’s facilities.

The developers of Chub Cay have excluded the plaintiffs from the use of the club and the other facilities on the basis that they are not members of the club.

Chub Cay developers also alleged that the grant of easements does not have the effect of granting access to the current facilities and has sought to enter into a new agreement with the plaintiffs.

Justice Indra Charles ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, noting that grant of easements is of the status of a property right.

“The plaintiffs are entitled to use the club and other facilities including those specifically identified… as being connected with the club, subject to the payment of fees and charges common to other users, in the manner in which the club is intended to be used. As a matter of construction, fees and other charges are required to be reasonable. They may not go contrary to the rights conferred under the GOE or misapplied in a discriminatory or arbitrary manner such as would undermine the object and intent of the easements,” court documents said.

“Similarly, such easements are not subject to the plaintiffs being required by the defendant to relinquish or modify them as a condition for exercising them. Neither are such rights by way of easements subject to be qualified or reduced in scope by the unilateral actions of the defendant, as in the case of limiting the use of roadways by vehicles no larger than a golf cart.”

Charles added, “It does not seem unreasonable for the defendant to restrict the use of vehicles to avoid congestion and to preserve the charm of the island. However, the defendant cannot act unilaterally and any regulation with respect to this ought to be exercised reasonably.”

Costs were awarded to the plaintiffs.