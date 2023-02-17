Funeral service for the late Chuck Griffin age 47 years of #22 Thundra Court and formerly of Lowe Sound, Andros will be held at Lowe Sound Seventh-Day Adventist Church Lowe Sound North Andros, on Sunday, February 19th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Lee Burrows assisted by other ministers off the gospel. Interment will follow in Lowe Sound Seventh Day Adventist Church Cemetery.

He was predeceased in death by his parents: Isaiah Cosley and Alma Griffin; eldest brother: Jason Griffin;

Left to cherish wonderful memories are: Six Sisters: Della Reese Russell, Shenella Griffin-King, Sherry and Rekell Griffin, Theresa Griffin and Tamara Scott; Four Brothers: Dotson, Terrell, Chester and Vogel Griffin; Aunt: Martha Dean; Uncle: Aldrick Russell; Nieces: Shatoya King, Andrea,Tyshawna, Teana, Azariah, and Faith Griffin, Catherine Wilson; Nephews: D’nard and Dominique Russell, Deangelo, Antonio, Nathan, Jonathan and Dotson Jr, Joshua, Mechello (Ryan), Terrell Jr. Bernard, Stephen, Rajaim and Isaiah Griffin. Darrel Pinder, Sidney Jr., Lashir Griffin and Trevaughn, Trenae and Tamarion Scott; Grandnieces and Nephews: Destiny and Alaia Griffin, D’nard Russell Jr, Sienna-Rose Pinder and Silas Russell, Jayla Chance, Chase Marshall and Elijah Nealy; Sisters-in-law: Marcia, Loama, Tracy and Latoya Griffin; Cousins: Venola Russell, Annalee, Terrence and Davanda McQueen, Jancy Rolle, Candace, Lucretia, Alfie and Tinsley Stubbs, Don Burrows, Darren Evans, Mechose McIntosh, Hailey Russell, Keith, Cheryl, Rubilee, Oneazar, Luther, Haldore, Duncan, Reuben, Octavious, Milton, Pastors Philmore and Christopher, Shaniqua and Cyprianna, Margaret and Anita Russell, Norma Jane and Lenamae Knowles, Eureka Colebrooke and Family, Annamae and Ellaveese Smith; Adjareen, Michelle Ferguson, Madelaine Williamson, Carl Miller, Alonzo Pratt, Holland and Floyd Griffin, Oral Evans, Lovely and Genevieve Knowles, Wyommie, Sarah Evans, Arneth Rolle-Hanna, Richardson and Jacqueline Rolle, Javan and Ivas Gaitor. Pastor E. John and Lucene Newton. Marina McKie, Almeta Culmer, Trudell, Chryslee, Christabelle, Edgar, Charles and Allison Rolle, Noreen Smith, Sabrina Poitier, Jefton Murphy, McGreg, Alva Brown, Georgina, Brian and Brinka Cleare, Lenamae, Samuel, Zachy, Barbara and Elias Griffin, Curl Lewis; Other relatives and friends: Jessica Clarke, Dr. Christopher Basden, Cheryl Missick, Leeland Russell, Elton King, Alton Evans, Sam Adderley, Shaniqua Russell, Sandra and Mark Edgar. Numerous other relatives and friends including the community of Lowe Sound, Andros; Special Acknowledgements: Pastor Lee Burrows and the Elders and members of Lowe Sound Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Pastor, Elders and Members of the Centreville SDA Church.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and again at the church on Sunday Lowe Sound, Andros 8:30a.m until service time.